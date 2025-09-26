USDC Stablecoin Issuer Circle Examines ‘Reversible’ Blockchain Transactions

Update, Sept. 25, 9:52 am UTC: This article has been updated to include comments from Andrei Grachev, founding partner at synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance.

Circle, the world’s second-largest stablecoin issuer, is reportedly examining reversible transactions to help recover funds from fraud and hacks, which appears to counter one of crypto’s founding principles: That transactions are final and beyond centralized control.

Circle president Heath Tarbert told the Financial Times on Thursday that the company is examining mechanisms that could allow transactions to be rolled back in cases of fraud or hacks, while still maintaining settlement finality.

“We are thinking through [. . .] whether or not there’s the possibility of reversibility of transactions, right, but at the same time, we want settlement finality,” Tarbert told the FT. “So there’s an inherent tension there between being able to transfer something immediately, but having it be irrevocable […].”

Clash with crypto ethos

Supporters of reversibility argue it could help scam victims and bolster mainstream trust in stablecoins. Still, the idea challenges the decentralized model that underpins crypto, where transactions are permanent and immune from unilateral changes by issuers or validators.

Cointelegraph has asked Circle for comment on the details of transaction reversibility and the parameters that would be used to decide on reversals.

Related: Ethereum bulls tout supercycle, but Wall Street is skeptical

Despite the centralization risks, transaction reversibility proved useful when decentralized exchange Cetus was exploited for over $220 million worth of digital assets on May 22, of which validators managed to freeze $162 million.

A week later, Sui validators approved a governance proposal to return the frozen $162 million to Cetus.

The Sui community passed a vote for frozen Cetus funds. Source: Sui

While some decentralization advocates criticized validators’ ability to freeze the funds, other industry watchers praised the rapid response as a step forward against crypto industry hacks.

Borrowing from traditional finance

While the blockchain industry is often touted as the future of finance, it may benefit from adopting certain features from the traditional finance (TradFi) industry, according to Tarbert.

But there are some benefits of the current system that aren’t necessarily currently present,” he said, adding that some developers see the need for “some degree of reversibility for fraud,” provided that all parties agree.

Related: BlackRock raking in $260M in annual revenue from Bitcoin, Ether ETFs

The comments come amid a broader push into institutional-grade infrastructure by Circle.

At the beginning of August, Circle announced the launch of its layer-1 (L1) blockchain, Arc, a new network designed to offer an “enterprise-grade foundation” for stablecoin payments, foreign exchange and capital markets applications.

Arc will leverage Circle’s USDC (USDC) as its native gas token for blockchain transactions.

Source: Fireblocks

Circle plans to roll out Arc as a public testnet this fall, ahead of a full launch by the end of 2025, after integrating with Fireblocks’ digital asset custody and tokenization platform for its custody and compliance support solutions, Cointelegraph reported on Aug. 18.

Arc’s debut with Fireblocks will give banks and asset managers access to the blockchain from day one, as Fireblocks is serving over 2,400 banks.

Immutability doesn’t reflect how institutions work

While immutability is “central” to blockchain design, the idea of every transaction being “irreversible under all conditions” has only served the ethos of the early crypto industry.

But this “certainly does not reflect how financial systems operate at an institutional scale,” Andrei Grachev, founding partner at synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance, told Cointelegraph. “In that context, reversibility is not a flaw. Instead, it can be a functional feature when designed with clear rules, user consent and onchain enforcement.”

He added that this could involve smart contracts capable of issuing refunds in fraud cases, or permission-based stablecoins that allow temporary settlement changes without depending on opaque intermediaries.

Magazine: Crypto wanted to overthrow banks, now it’s becoming them in stablecoin fight