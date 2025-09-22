PANews reported on September 22 that according to Whale Alert, at 17:11:59 Beijing time, USDC Treasury once again minted 250 million USDC on the Solana blockchain.PANews reported on September 22 that according to Whale Alert, at 17:11:59 Beijing time, USDC Treasury once again minted 250 million USDC on the Solana blockchain.

USDC Treasury mints another 250 million USDC on the Solana chain

By: PANews
2025/09/22 17:15
USDCoin
USDC$0,9992-0,02%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Whale Alert, at 17:11:59 Beijing time, USDC Treasury once again minted 250 million USDC on the Solana blockchain.

