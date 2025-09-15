USDH arrives – Can Hyperliquid’s new stablecoin shake USDC’s $6B grip?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 16:28
Union
U$0.019556+55.94%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.62-1.37%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01379-5.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016786-7.67%

Key Takeaways

Who won the race for Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin ticker?

Native Markets secured the USDH ticker, winning nearly 70% of validator votes in Hyperliquid’s first major on-chain governance process.

Which firms did Native Markets beat?

It outpaced bids from Paxos, BitGo, and Ethena, with prediction markets showing overwhelming support for Native Markets toward the end of the race.

The race to secure the USDH stablecoin ticker on Hyperliquid [HYPE] has officially come to an end.

After a week of competitive bidding, Hyperliquid’s validator community voted in favor of Native Markets, granting the firm the rights to issue and manage the exchange’s U.S. dollar stablecoin, USDH.

Native Markets wins the USDH ticker

Max Fiege, founder of Native Markets, took to X and noted, 

For the uninitiated, Native Markets moved quickly, submitting the initial proposal for USDH just 90 minutes after Hyperliquid issued the call, later refining its plan in response to community feedback.

The Hyperliquid Foundation itself abstained from voting, leaving the decision entirely to validators.

This contest to secure the USDH ticker marks the exchange’s first major on-chain governance vote beyond routine token listings.

Other competitors

Despite competition from established players like Paxos, BitGo, and Ethena [ENA], Native Markets emerged as the clear frontrunner throughout the weeklong campaign.

On-chain trackers show that its proposal ultimately secured about 70% of validator votes, compared to 20% for Paxos and just 3.2% for Ethena.

Most bidders had pledged to direct stablecoin yields back into the Hyperliquid ecosystem, whether through contributions to the Hyperliquid Assistance Fund, ecosystem growth initiatives, or direct token repurchases.

Momentum firmly swung in Native Markets’ favor late in the process.

After Ethena withdrew from the race recently, prediction markets like Polymarket gave Native Markets over a 99% chance of victory by Saturday.

Controversy alert!

Still, the outcome was not without controversy.

Critics, including Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner at Dragonfly Capital, questioned the selection process, raising concerns about fairness and long-term implications for governance on Hyperliquid.

Quershi observed, 

Will USDH rule USDC?

With the launch of USDH, Circle’s USD Coin [USDC], the dominant dollar-backed asset on the network, is facing fresh competition.

However, data from DeFiLlama shows nearly $6 billion in USDC reserves remain on the platform, underscoring its entrenched position.

Still, Hyperliquid has made it clear that USDC and other stablecoins will continue to be supported as quote assets.

However, they have to meet requirements such as a 200,000 HYPE stake (approximately $10 million), a strong peg to $1, and sufficient liquidity depth against both USDC and HYPE.

Even so, market sentiment suggests ripples are already being felt.

Circle’s stock has slipped notably, falling 16% since the USDH initiative was announced, and most recently trading at $125.32 after a 6.27% daily decline, according to Yahoo Finance.

The HYPE token has also experienced modest pressure, dropping 1.09% in the past 24 hours to $54.02, according to CoinMarketCap.

Next: Somnia price prediction – Should traders await a breakout after THIS consolidation pattern?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/usdh-arrives-can-hyperliquids-new-stablecoin-shake-usdcs-6b-grip/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

The post Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Bank of England’s (BoE) plan to limit how much stablecoin individuals and businesses can hold is drawing sharp backlash from crypto firms and industry groups. Critics warn the move could stifle innovation, push capital out of the U.K., and isolate the country from global standards. What the BoE is Proposing According to the Financial …
Sidekick
K$0.1786-20.01%
Union
U$0.019504+55.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.1254-4.12%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/15 16:11
Share
4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

Tháng 11 hứa hẹn sẽ là giai đoạn bùng nổ đối với cộng đồng yêu thích tiền điện tử. Thị trường đang tràn đầy sự quan tâm khi nhiều tài sản kỹ thuật số cho thấy khả năng tăng trưởng đột phá. Các nhà đầu tư tập trung vào những token có tiềm năng mang […]
Choise.com
CHO$0.00414-5.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01379-5.67%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 15:56
Share
Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

Klarna and other top European firms are skipping local IPOs and heading to New York instead.
MemeCore
M$2.51691-2.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 16:24
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

XXKK Exchange Strengthens AML and KYC Systems to Elevate Compliance Standards

Solana Price Prediction: Could SOL Reach New Highs In 2025 As Layer Brett Tops The Crypto Trending Charts