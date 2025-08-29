USDT Coming to Bitcoin: Tether Partners with RGB Protocol for Native Bitcoin Stablecoin Support

By: Coinspeaker
2025/08/29 01:50
Tether has announced plans to launch its dollar-pegged USDT stablecoin on the Bitcoin network via the RGB protocol service.

According to an Aug. 28 press release, launching USDT via RGB “opens the door for stablecoins to exist natively on Bitcoin” and will allow users to transact directly on the Bitcoin network, hold USDT and Bitcoin in the same wallet, and “send and receive value offline.”

While no timeframe has been given for USDT’s RGB-backed Bitcoin support rollout, RGB Protocol Association said, in a post on X, that the collaboration will soon unlock deeper integrations between the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution for transacting on the Bitcoin network, and the Bitcoin network itself.

These include the ability to leverage Lightning’s privacy, client-side validation as well as instant settlements via RGB’s built-in transport extension.This news comes amid a flurry of activity from Tether during the second quarter of 2025 that includes a record-setting net profit margin as well as new all-time issuance highs for USDT, which now holds $167.33 billion in market capitalization as of the time of this article’s publication, according to CoinMarketCap.

Based on available information, USDT is the largest stablecoin in the world by market cap.

Record Profits Fuel Tether’s Innovation Spree

As Coinspeaker recently reported, Tether has also shored up its staffing in the month of August, adding former US crypto official Bo Hines as strategic advisor just two weeks after resigning from his post within the Trump administration.

The firm is also working on the “QVAC Keyboard,” an AI-powered device purported to take advantage of the “Quick, Value, and Anonymous Contracts” service announced by Tether in May 2025. The new QVAC device is being developed to allow users to create and sign transactions directly from their keyboard with integrated wallet and secure transaction features.

The post USDT Coming to Bitcoin: Tether Partners with RGB Protocol for Native Bitcoin Stablecoin Support appeared first on Coinspeaker.

