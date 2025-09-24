UXLINK Completes Smart Contract Security Audit and Announces Token Migration Plan

PANews reported on September 24th that UXLINK announced that its new smart contract has passed a security audit and will be deployed on the Ethereum mainnet. The new smart contract removes the original burn function while retaining cross-chain features through cross-chain partnerships. The token ticker symbol " UXLINK " remains unchanged, and relevant contract details and migration plans have been submitted to CEX partners. Officials have frozen a large number of addresses implicated in the hack and are collaborating with law enforcement and third parties to recover the assets. All community losses will be handled transparently and used for community compensation and development. PANews reported on September 24th that UXLINK announced that its new smart contract has passed a security audit and will be deployed on the Ethereum mainnet. The new smart contract removes the original burn function while retaining cross-chain features through cross-chain partnerships. The token ticker symbol " UXLINK " remains unchanged, and relevant contract details and migration plans have been submitted to CEX partners. Officials have frozen a large number of addresses implicated in the hack and are collaborating with law enforcement and third parties to recover the assets. All community losses will be handled transparently and used for community compensation and development.