The attacker responsible for the UXLINK hack is still shuffling their loot, recently dumping millions in assets in a bid to convert the proceeds of the hack. The UXLINK hack has entered a new chapter as the attacker continues to…The attacker responsible for the UXLINK hack is still shuffling their loot, recently dumping millions in assets in a bid to convert the proceeds of the hack. The UXLINK hack has entered a new chapter as the attacker continues to…

UXLINK hack update: Hacker moves stolen funds, sells $6.8m ETH

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/24 19:15
CreatorBid
BID$0.08052-3.68%
Ethereum
ETH$4,179.18-0.39%

The attacker responsible for the UXLINK hack is still shuffling their loot, recently dumping millions in assets in a bid to convert the proceeds of the hack.

Summary
  • The UXLINK hack continues to unfold as attacker offloads about $6.8 million worth of ETH. 
  • In a twist, the attacker recently lost a hefty portion of the stolen tokens to a phishing attack while moving assets.
  • UXLINK has finalized a new smart contract audit and is preparing for a token migration

The UXLINK hack has entered a new chapter as the attacker continues to shuffle funds stolen from the protocol. Per data from on-chain trackers, the malicious actor converted roughly 1,620 ETH into DAI stablecoins in the early hours of today, valued at approximately $6.8 million at the time of the transaction.

Occurring nearly 48 hours after the exploit, this transaction marks the first major effort by the attacker to cash out the stolen assets. The hacker had already engaged in extensive fund shuffling, moving assets across multiple wallets and using both centralized and decentralized exchanges to complicate the trail and attempt laundering.

In an interesting twist, the attacker has already lost a significant portion of the stolen funds to a phishing attack. Security researchers found that they had unknowingly granted approval to a malicious contract controlled by the Inferno Drainer group, allowing 542 million UXLINK tokens, worth roughly $43 million at the time, to be drained from their wallet.

The recently converted ETH represents only a portion of the stolen funds, with the attacker still estimated to be holding millions in assorted assets.

How the UXLINK hack Happened

The UXLINK hack began on September 22 and continued for several hours into the following day. The core of the attack involved an exploit of the project’s multi-signature wallet through a delegate call vulnerability. This security flaw gave the attacker administrator-level access, enabling unauthorized transfers and the ability to mint large amounts of fake tokens.

Within hours, the attacker minted nearly 10 trillion CRUXLINK tokens on the Arbitrum blockchain and swiftly liquidated part of these tokens for ETH, USDC, and other assets, draining liquidity and causing the token to crash by more than 70%.

The protocol responded immediately, alerting exchanges to freeze suspicious transactions and working with security firms to trace and mitigate further losses. However, these efforts did little to offset the damage already done.

UXLINK has since deployed emergency measures, including a token migration to a newly audited smart contract with a capped supply to prevent similar exploits. The audit focused on reinforcing security and tightening controls around multisig wallets and contract interactions.

The latest rounds of asset shuffling and conversions by the hacker complicate any hopes for full recovery of the stolen funds, and it remains to be seen whether additional movements will occur in the near term.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001244-2.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.008067-4.12%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Share
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.013978-1.78%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,017.88+0.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,033.38+0.13%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.008302-20.86%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00005792-6.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1023+5.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run