UXLINK hackers stole 542 million tokens from the phishing group Inferno Drainer

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Yu Xian, the UXLINK hacker, suspected of signing a malicious authorization transaction, was robbed of approximately 542 million UXLINK tokens by the phishing group Inferno Drainer through a common authorization phishing tactic. On-chain data shows that after the hacker's address added authorization to the phishing contract, the corresponding tokens were quickly transferred to the phishing address.

