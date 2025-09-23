UXLINK: Most of the stolen assets have been successfully frozen, and no user wallets have been affected.

PANews reported on September 23rd that UXLINK officially announced that, through collaboration with several major exchanges, it has successfully frozen the majority of the stolen assets and is continuing to cooperate with the exchanges and security firm PeckShield in the investigation. Officials stated that no user wallets have been affected at this time, and that a clear account compensation and recovery plan will be developed in the next step. PANews reported on September 23rd that UXLINK officially announced that, through collaboration with several major exchanges, it has successfully frozen the majority of the stolen assets and is continuing to cooperate with the exchanges and security firm PeckShield in the investigation. Officials stated that no user wallets have been affected at this time, and that a clear account compensation and recovery plan will be developed in the next step.