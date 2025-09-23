UXLINK: Multi-Sig Wallet Suffers Security Breach, Funds Illegally Transferred

PANews reported on September 23rd that the Web3 social platform UXLINK officially disclosed a security vulnerability in its multi-signature wallet, resulting in the illegal transfer of a large amount of cryptocurrency to centralized and decentralized exchanges. The team has collaborated with internal and external security experts to investigate the cause and has urgently contacted major exchanges to freeze the suspected funds. The case has also been reported to the police and relevant authorities, and further updates will be provided.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.