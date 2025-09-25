BitcoinWorld UXLINK Token Swap: Crucial Recovery Portal Opens Within 5 Business Days After Hack The cryptocurrency world often moves at a lightning pace, and recent events involving UXLINK have certainly kept its community on its toes. Following a challenging security incident, UXLINK has delivered some urgent news: a dedicated UXLINK token swap portal is set to open its doors for on-chain users within the next five business days. This is a crucial step towards restoring stability and confidence for all involved. What Exactly Happened with UXLINK, and Why the Swap? Recently, UXLINK faced a significant hacking incident that impacted its token ecosystem. Such events can be unsettling for any project and its community, raising immediate concerns about asset security. In response, UXLINK moved swiftly. The team announced on X that they have successfully deployed a new UXLINK smart contract. Furthermore, they submitted a detailed incident report and a comprehensive migration plan to key regulatory bodies, including South Korea’s Digital Asset eXchange Alliance (DAXA) and other major exchanges. The core reason for this rapid action and the upcoming UXLINK token swap is to isolate the compromised tokens and transition users to a secure, new contract. This ensures that the integrity of the UXLINK ecosystem is maintained. How Will the UXLINK Token Swap Portal Work for You? Understanding the process of the UXLINK token swap is key for all legitimate token holders. UXLINK has outlined a clear and straightforward plan to facilitate this transition: One-to-One Exchange: All existing, legitimate circulating UXLINK tokens will be swapped for new tokens on a direct one-to-one basis. This means your holdings will maintain their value relative to the new tokens. Exclusion of Illicit Tokens: A critical aspect of this recovery is that tokens illicitly issued by the hacker will be specifically excluded from the swap process. This prevents the attacker from profiting from their actions and protects the legitimate supply. Official Portal: The swap will occur through a dedicated portal. It is absolutely vital that users only engage with this official platform to perform their token swap. Always verify the source to avoid phishing attempts. This systematic approach aims to ensure a fair and secure migration for the entire community, paving the way for a more robust UXLINK going forward. Beyond the Swap: Addressing Stolen Assets and Future Compensation While the UXLINK token swap addresses the immediate need for a secure token, the incident also involved stolen assets. UXLINK has been proactive in tackling this challenge: Frozen Assets: The project confirmed that most of the stolen tokens have been successfully frozen. This is a significant achievement in limiting the hacker’s ability to liquidate or further distribute the illicitly obtained assets. Ongoing Monitoring: Despite freezing efforts, UXLINK acknowledged that some stolen tokens are still being traded. This highlights the persistent challenges in tracking and recovering digital assets post-hack. Compensation Plan: For victims who have suffered losses due to the hack, UXLINK has committed to arranging a separate compensation plan. Details on this plan will be provided in due course, demonstrating the project’s dedication to its community members affected by the incident. These measures collectively form UXLINK’s strategy for comprehensive recovery and support for its user base. Securing Your Assets: Your Role in the UXLINK Token Swap As UXLINK prepares for this crucial recovery phase, user vigilance is paramount. To ensure a smooth and secure UXLINK token swap, consider these actionable insights: Stay Informed: Follow UXLINK’s official channels (like their X account) for the exact date and link to the token swap portal. Do not rely on unofficial sources. Verify Links: Before clicking any links related to the swap, double-check that they are from UXLINK’s verified official sources. Scammers often create fake portals. Be Patient: The swap process will be clearly communicated. There is no need to rush or panic. Take your time to understand the instructions before proceeding. Never Share Private Keys: Legitimate platforms will never ask for your private keys or seed phrases. Be extremely cautious of any request for this information. By taking these precautions, you can help protect your assets during this critical period. The opening of the UXLINK token swap portal marks a pivotal moment for the project and its community. It signifies a robust response to a challenging incident, demonstrating UXLINK’s commitment to security and user trust. While the path to full recovery can be complex, this proactive step provides a clear direction forward. Users are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and participate in the swap to secure their assets and support UXLINK’s journey towards a stronger, more resilient future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) When will the UXLINK token swap portal open? UXLINK announced that the token swap portal for on-chain users will open within five business days of their announcement. Who is eligible for the UXLINK token swap? All legitimate circulating UXLINK token holders will be eligible for the one-to-one swap. Tokens illicitly issued by the hacker will be excluded. What happens to tokens stolen by the hacker? Most of the stolen tokens have been frozen. However, UXLINK noted that some might still be traded. A separate compensation plan for victims will be arranged. How will victims of the hack be compensated? UXLINK has stated that a separate compensation plan for victims will be arranged. Further details on this plan will be communicated directly by UXLINK. Is the UXLINK token swap secure? UXLINK has deployed a new smart contract and submitted a migration plan to major exchanges and regulatory bodies. Users are advised to only use the official swap portal and remain vigilant against phishing attempts to ensure their security. 