UXLINK: We have urgently contacted major CEXs to suspend UXLINK trading and will initiate a token swap plan

PANews reported on September 23rd that UXLINK issued another security update, announcing the detection of ongoing unauthorized minting of UXLINK tokens by malicious actors. To safeguard the community and ecosystem, the project has urgently contacted major centralized exchanges ( CEXs ) to suspend UXLINK trading and will initiate a token swap program to maintain the integrity of the token economy. Further details will be released through official channels, and community members are advised to remain vigilant.