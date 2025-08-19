Valantis acquires stHYPE as Hyperliquid liquid staking competition intensifies

By: Coinstats
2025/08/19 22:00
Threshold
T$0.01568-4.79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.57-2.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09911-1.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1266-4.23%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001875+8.88%

Valantis Labs, a decentralised exchange platform, has acquired Staked Hype, a liquid staking protocol on Hyperliquid, with more than $181 million in investor funds, for an undisclosed sum.

Staked Hype allows users to lock up their Hyperliquid tokens in exchange for stHYPE, one of the major liquid staking tokens in the $2.7 billion Hyperliquid DeFi market. Kinetiq’s kHYPE, with about $1.3 billion in investor funds, is Staked Hype’s biggest competitor.

The deal carries extra weight within Hyperliquid’s $1.5 billion liquid staking market. That’s because Valantis operates one of the largest decentralised exchanges for liquid-staked Hyperliquid assets, hosting liquidity pools for both stHYPE and kHYPE.

By acquiring Staked Hype, Valantis becomes the stHYPE token issuer while still operating a major liquidity pool for its rivals’ liquid-staked tokens.

But Valantis CEO Deven Matthews said the move won’t cause market distortion.

“Hyperliquid will benefit heavily from greater competition in the [liquid staking token] space,” Matthews told DL News. “Having different options available will be valuable for the end user and the Hyperliquid ecosystem.”

Matthews also said rivals can use features like discounts on transaction fees, emission rewards for staking, and other token design quirks to carve out their own niche.

The deal marks a growing wave of acquisitions across the crypto industry this year, with bigger firms like Stripe and Ripple buying smaller projects.

Lost dominance

The timing of the move is notable.

Staked HYPE has lost its liquid staking dominance on Hyperliquid to the much newer kHYPE token. Once a $500 million liquid staking token, it now trails the market leader by over $1 billion in locked investor funds.

Matthews said Valantis will “address the most common pain points around stHYPE first,” by improving liquidity and introducing new yield sources for investors.

“Liquidity is the single most important factor in an asset’s success,” Matthews said. “[Staked Hype] can have a long-term technical edge as an LST with Valantis.”

The move also comes amid Hyperliquid’s meteoric rise this year as one of the hottest crypto projects.

Still, Hyperliquid’s liquid staking market is a fraction of the broader DeFi liquid staking sector that has crossed $77 billion in locked investor funds.

Osato Avan-Nomayo is our Nigeria-based DeFi correspondent. He covers DeFi and tech. Got a tip? Please contact him at [email protected].

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001018-5.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002027-4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.8927-5.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-6.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.05031+1.73%
CAR
CAR$0.010549+0.32%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005576-6.19%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest