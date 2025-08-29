Valour’s Pi Network ETP Officially Launches in Sweden

Valour, a European digital asset product manager, listed eight new crypto exchange-traded products, including one based on Pi Network. This happened shortly after Pi coin price approached an all-time low.

The firm’s new ETPs are being offered on Spotlight Stock Market, which is based in Sweden. Pi Network’s expansion to European TradFi markets could boost liquidity and adoption in addition to community hype.

The First-Ever Institutional Product for Pi Network

Although Pi Network was one of the most anticipated and hyped token launches of 2025, it has faced several setbacks recently. Growing community frustrations brought it near an all-time low this week, and subsequent technical upgrades haven’t rebuilt enthusiasm.

One development, however, has made a big splash among fans: Valour’s announcement that it’s launching an ETP based on Pi.

ETPs are very similar to ETFs in the US, which offer institutional investors exposure to a token’s price without directly holding it.

So far, Valour has launched 85 different crypto ETPs, and Pi is one of eight tokens that are involved in this round. Other tokens include SHIB, ONDO, CRO, MNT, VET, ENA, and TIA.

Even though Pi Network is one piece of a broader trend, this vote of confidence still gave its price notable momentum after weeks of decline.

A New Market Sector?

Pi Network Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko

The PI ETP is being offered on the Spotlight Stock Market, which is based in Sweden. Spotlight settles trades in Swedish kronor (SEK), not USD, and it’s a key component of the Nordic countries’ stock markets.

So far, Pi Network has built its strongest community in Asia; therefore, this ETP could provide vital market diversification. The project’s inclusion in an ETF-like product for European traders despite all its past controversies is a major milestone. This new market could boost adoption and liquidity well outside Pi’s usual comfort zone.

This development is a breakthrough, but it’s not a panacea. Spotlight’s website includes a warning for Valour’s Pi Network ETP, calling it a high-risk asset. This is Spotlight’s policy for all crypto-related ETPs, but it still highlights a lack of TradFi acceptance.

For now, though, this is a much-needed bright spot. Valour’s support right after Pi Network’s low point could help fuel a rebound.

The post Valour’s Pi Network ETP Officially Launches in Sweden appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-network-etp-sweden-spotlight-stock-market/