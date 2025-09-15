Vance Will Host Charlie Kirk’s Show Today

Topline

Vice President JD Vance announced he will host an episode of “The Charlie Kirk Show” on Monday, just days after the conservative activist Charlie Kirk—who was a close ally of Vance—was shot and killed in Utah on Wednesday.

Vice President JD Vance will host Charlie Kirk’s show on Monday.

Getty Images

Key Facts

Vance made the announcement in a post on X on Sunday night, saying: “Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show…Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of the vice president’s desk with a microphone and a cup.

The show will air at 12 noon EDT on the video-sharing platform Rumble—a YouTube alternative popular among conservative creators, which Vance’s former venture capital firm had backed.

Friday’s broadcast, hosted by Andrew Kolvet, one of the Charlie Kirk Show’s producers, was a 3-hour-long episode paying tribute to Kirk.

Kirk’s Rumble channel also carried a live stream of a Washington D.C. prayer vigil for the slain conservative activist and an address by his widow Erika Kirk.

What Has Vance Said About Kirk’s Death?

Vance, a close friend of Kirk’s, paid tribute to him in a lengthy post on X just hours after his death last week. Vance wrote that he first got in touch with Charlie in 2017 after appearing on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show. “Afterwards a name I barely knew sent me a DM on twitter and told me I did a great job. It was Charlie Kirk, and that moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today.” The vice president said Kirk was “one of the first people I called when I thought about running for senate in early 2021. I was interested but skeptical there was a pathway…He introduced me to some of the people who would run my campaign and also to Donald Trump Jr.” “Charlie advocated for both in public and private” for Vance to be the GOP’s vice presidential nominee, the post added. Vance ended his post saying: “now that Charlie is in heaven, I’ll ask him to talk to big man directly on behalf of his family, his friends, and the country he loved so dearly.” On Thursday, Kirk’s body was flown from Utah to Arizona, his home state, on board Air Force Two—the vice presidential jet. Vance was seen carrying Kirk’s casket on the tarmac in Salt Lake City, Utah, while it was being loaded onto Air Force Two.

What Do We Know About Vance’s Link With Rumble?

Nayra, the venture capital fund co-founded by Vance in 2019, was among the earliest investors in Rumble. The investment was made in May 2021, when Narya invested less than $25 million in the video-sharing site at a reported $500 million valuation. In exchange, Narya received a seat on Rumble’s board. In December, Forbes reported that Narya held about 3.6 million shares in Rumble. Vance, however, exited Nayra after being elected to the Senate in the 2022 midterm election.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/15/tribute-to-my-friend-vance-will-host-charlie-kirks-show-today/

