VanEck Files to Launch Staked Solana (SOL) ETF Backed by Liquid Staking Token JitoSOL

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 15:41
Threshold
T$0.01708+6.95%
U
U$0.02+43.67%
Solana
SOL$203.8+11.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10111+0.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01416+5.43%

Asset manager VanEck has filed to launch a staked solana SOL$206.04 exchange-traded fund (ETF), signaling continued interest in bringing blockchain-native yield-bearing assets to traditional investment rails.

The application, submitted Friday as an S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is the first of two filings required to list the fund. If approved, the ETF would hold JitoSOL, a liquid staking token native to the Solana blockchain. JitoSOL reflects ownership of SOL tokens that have been staked and also accrues the staking rewards earned by those tokens.

Unlike traditional ETFs, this product would not just track the price of SOL but also the income generated by staking — effectively baking Solana’s yield into a publicly traded product.

The SEC has been in ongoing discussions with ETF providers, including VanEck, about whether staking components can be integrated into existing and proposed crypto investment funds.

Regulatory bottlenecks

Speaking at an industry panel in Jackson Hole earlier this week, SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the Commission is looking to clear regulatory bottlenecks that slow innovation.

“There’s a lot of spring cleaning that needs to be done at the SEC,” he said. “We cannot have things so abstruse that lawyers can’t give opinions to clients.”

Atkins said the agency’s future rules should be flexible and designed to evolve. He added that the SEC wants to continue its legacy of adapting to new technologies, hinting at a more open stance toward crypto asset products like liquid staking ETFs.

VanEck joins a number of asset managers looking to launch a staked solana fund, including Fidelity, Grayscale and Franklin Templeton.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/vaneck-aims-to-take-solana-s-liquid-staking-to-tradfi-investors-via-jitosol-etf

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02157+14.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697+2.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+7.05%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00422+71.68%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008823-0.37%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Share
Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

TLDR Apple released an urgent fix for a zero-day vulnerability in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The flaw could allow hackers to steal cryptocurrency if private keys or credentials are exposed. Hackers can exploit the flaw by sending malicious images to target devices. Apple confirmed active exploitation of the vulnerability by sophisticated attackers. Apple has issued [...] The post Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets appeared first on CoinCentral.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005595+3.40%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/23 15:02
Share

Trending News

More

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

Orange Middle East and Africa, The Hashgraph Association and Dar Blockchain join forces for the Hedera Africa Hackathon competition

Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to reform cryptocurrency taxation, proposing a flat 20% tax rate