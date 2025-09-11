VanEck Plans to File for Hyperliquid Spot-Staking ETF

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to Blockworks , VanEck plans to file for a Hyperliquid spot-collateralized ETF in the US and launch related trading products in Europe. Hyperliquid , a Layer-1 blockchain set to launch in 2023 , recently ranked first in network revenue for four consecutive weeks. VanEck stated that net profits from the product may be partially used to repurchase HYPE tokens, which are currently not listed on major US exchanges. The ETF and ETP products still require regulatory approval.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.