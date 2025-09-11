VanEck Preps Hyperliquid ETF as HYPE Price Pushes Higher

TLDR :

VanEck will file for a Hyperliquid spot staking ETF in the U.S. and an ETP in Europe, per reports.

Hyperliquid’s token HYPE has hit a new all-time high of $56.10 after a strong seven-day rally.

HYPE traded between $44.45 and $56.01 over the past week, showing higher demand and tighter trading ranges.

Trading volume rose 5% in 24 hours, signaling stronger market participation ahead of the potential ETF launch.

VanEck is making a move that could shake up the staking ETF space. The asset manager is preparing to file for a Hyperliquid spot staking ETF in the U.S. and a similar exchange-traded product in Europe, according to a report by Blockworks.

This could open the door for a wider audience of investors to get direct exposure to HYPE. The news comes as Hyperliquid’s token is already drawing more attention from traders.

Sources at VanEck said the firm has been focused on Hyperliquid throughout 2025. Their digital assets investment analyst confirmed the protocol has become a key part of its liquid fund strategy.

VanEck’s digital products director said they are also exploring whether to allocate a share of profits toward token buybacks. Hyperliquid already runs buybacks nearly equal to its total platform revenue.

The timeline for the ETF filing was not confirmed. A spokesperson declined to give further details on when the application might go live. Market participants are now watching both price action and possible exchange listings that could follow.

HYPE Price Hits $56.10 ATH as Trading Volume Rises

Hyperliquid’s token is trading near record levels. Data from Coingecko shows HYPE changing hands at $54.08 at the time of writing. The token reached an all-time high of $56.10 within the past few hours. This move caps a strong week, where the token gained over 18%.

Over the last seven days, HYPE has been trading in a range of $44.45 to $56.01. The past 24 hours have seen a tighter band between $53.33 and $56.10. This suggests steady demand and consistent buying pressure.

Trading activity is also ticking up. The 24-hour volume is $649,051,731, representing a 5% increase compared to the previous day. Rising turnover often points to greater liquidity and a growing pool of active traders.

HYPE price on CoinGecko

Market watchers are speculating that a U.S. ETF could help HYPE gain listings on major exchanges such as Coinbase. This would improve access for retail investors and potentially deepen liquidity. For now, traders are eyeing whether the token can hold its new highs as excitement around VanEck’s plans builds.

