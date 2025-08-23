VanEck pushes liquid staking into ETFs with JitoSOL filing

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/23 02:28

VanEck’s groundbreaking S-1 proposes a fund solely holding the staking derivative, JitoSOL. This move tests recent SEC guidance that opened a potential path for liquid staking tokens to enter regulated exchange-traded products.

Summary
  • VanEck filed an S-1 for a JitoSOL ETF, a fund fully backed by the liquid staking token for staked Solana.
  • The filing tests recent SEC guidance allowing certain liquid staking tokens in regulated ETFs.
  • This proposal follows REX-Osprey’s integration of JitoSOL into its own Solana staking ETF

On August 22, the Jito Foundation announced that investment manager VanEck had formally filed an S-1 registration statement with the SEC for a novel exchange-traded fund. Unlike traditional spot crypto ETFs, the proposed VanEck JitoSOL ETF would be exclusively composed of JitoSOL, a liquid staking token that represents staked Solana plus its accrued rewards.

The filing is the direct result of a meticulous, multi-month campaign by Jito’s legal and policy teams to engage with SEC staff and align the structure of liquid staking tokens with the regulator’s emerging framework, the foundation said.

The regulatory blueprint behind JitoSOL ETF

According to the announcement, the foundation’s Chief Legal Officer, Rebecca Rettig, laid the initial groundwork in March with a comprehensive analysis arguing that JitoSOL operates as decentralized infrastructure, not a security. This report provided the crucial legal thesis that subsequent SEC staff statements would seemingly echo.

The momentum accelerated with key SEC interventions in May and August. The May staff statement on protocol staking drew a critical distinction, clarifying that certain staking activities do not inherently implicate securities laws. This was followed by an August statement that provided additional clarity specifically on liquid staking tokens, effectively building a policy foundation that a product like the VanEck JitoSOL ETF could stand on.

For investors, the significance is operational and economic. By using JitoSOL as the underlying asset, the ETF structure solves a fundamental liquidity problem inherent in staking. The token eliminates unbonding periods, allowing the fund to manage daily creations and redemptions seamlessly while the underlying SOL continues to earn staking rewards.

VanEck’s proposal arrives just one month after REX-Osprey moved to integrate JitoSOL into its own Solana staking ETF, signaling a burgeoning institutional arms race centered on yield-bearing strategies. This back-to-back activity underscores a broader trend: asset managers are rapidly moving beyond simple spot exposure and are now competing to offer investors efficient access to crypto’s native yield economy within regulated wrappers. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009827+3.90%
Solana
SOL$198.94+9.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.955+6.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006383+10.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Share
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
VinuChain
VC$0.00399-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04297+9.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts