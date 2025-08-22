VanEck Submits Application for First Spot Solana ETF Based on JitoSOL

PANews reported on August 22 that according to the Jito Foundation, VanEck has submitted an S-1 application to launch the first spot Solana ETF fully supported by the liquid staking token (LST) JitoSOL - VanEck JitoSOL ETF.

In 2025, the SEC clarified that protocol staking and liquid staking, under certain structures, do not involve securities transactions, paving a compliant path for the use of LST in an ETF. This ETF will provide investors with liquidity, tax and regulatory clarity, and the economic advantage of offsetting fees through staking income. Furthermore, JitoSOL strengthens the security of the Solana network through decentralized staking, indirectly contributing to the health of the network for investors.

The VanEck JitoSOL ETF application, currently under review, is an important step in connecting blockchain infrastructure with institutional investors.