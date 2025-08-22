VanEck Submits Application for First Spot Solana ETF Based on JitoSOL

By: PANews
2025/08/22 23:26
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01456+8.57%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001964+7.08%

PANews reported on August 22 that according to the Jito Foundation, VanEck has submitted an S-1 application to launch the first spot Solana ETF fully supported by the liquid staking token (LST) JitoSOL - VanEck JitoSOL ETF.

In 2025, the SEC clarified that protocol staking and liquid staking, under certain structures, do not involve securities transactions, paving a compliant path for the use of LST in an ETF. This ETF will provide investors with liquidity, tax and regulatory clarity, and the economic advantage of offsetting fees through staking income. Furthermore, JitoSOL strengthens the security of the Solana network through decentralized staking, indirectly contributing to the health of the network for investors.

The VanEck JitoSOL ETF application, currently under review, is an important step in connecting blockchain infrastructure with institutional investors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-3.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13864+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008112+5.74%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04173+7.13%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Share
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10238+2.40%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Particl
PART$0.1847+2.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto