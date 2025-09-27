The post Vanguard Considers Enabling Cryptocurrency ETF Access for Clients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vanguard considers allowing cryptocurrency ETF access for brokerage clients. Investor demand drives potential ETF access changes. Regulatory shifts impact Vanguard’s strategic considerations. Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, is reportedly planning to allow brokerage clients to invest in third-party cryptocurrency ETFs, responding to increased demand for digital assets. This potential shift could impact retail and institutional investments, boosting cryptocurrency market legitimacy amid evolving regulatory landscapes. Vanguard Explores Cryptocurrency ETFs Amid Regulatory Changes Vanguard, managing an asset portfolio valued at $10 trillion, is reportedly preparing to offer access to cryptocurrency ETFs for its brokerage clients. CEO Salim Ramji, known for his pivotal role in BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF success, is steering Vanguard’s potential shift towards digital assets. The regulatory landscape regarding digital assets is evolving, as the SEC adopts a more open stance, enabling Vanguard to consider listing select third-party crypto ETFs. This openness reflects significant investor interest and indicates broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in institutional portfolios. Although Vanguard’s leadership has not publicly affirmed any specific plans, the investment community is keenly watching. Salim Ramji previously indicated at a financial conference that third-party crypto ETF access remains a possibility. Investor forums are abuzz with discussions over potential positive shifts in asset inflows. Bitcoin Price and ETF Moves Set Market Dynamics Did you know? Widespread institutional interest in Bitcoin ETFs began with BlackRock’s IBIT launch, which significantly influenced asset inflows and market sentiment, highlighting the potential positive impacts of new ETF offerings. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $109,383.88 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its market dominance stands at 57.82%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $45.91 billion, reflecting a short-term decline of 0.17% over the past day. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The possible… The post Vanguard Considers Enabling Cryptocurrency ETF Access for Clients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vanguard considers allowing cryptocurrency ETF access for brokerage clients. Investor demand drives potential ETF access changes. Regulatory shifts impact Vanguard’s strategic considerations. Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, is reportedly planning to allow brokerage clients to invest in third-party cryptocurrency ETFs, responding to increased demand for digital assets. This potential shift could impact retail and institutional investments, boosting cryptocurrency market legitimacy amid evolving regulatory landscapes. Vanguard Explores Cryptocurrency ETFs Amid Regulatory Changes Vanguard, managing an asset portfolio valued at $10 trillion, is reportedly preparing to offer access to cryptocurrency ETFs for its brokerage clients. CEO Salim Ramji, known for his pivotal role in BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF success, is steering Vanguard’s potential shift towards digital assets. The regulatory landscape regarding digital assets is evolving, as the SEC adopts a more open stance, enabling Vanguard to consider listing select third-party crypto ETFs. This openness reflects significant investor interest and indicates broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in institutional portfolios. Although Vanguard’s leadership has not publicly affirmed any specific plans, the investment community is keenly watching. Salim Ramji previously indicated at a financial conference that third-party crypto ETF access remains a possibility. Investor forums are abuzz with discussions over potential positive shifts in asset inflows. Bitcoin Price and ETF Moves Set Market Dynamics Did you know? Widespread institutional interest in Bitcoin ETFs began with BlackRock’s IBIT launch, which significantly influenced asset inflows and market sentiment, highlighting the potential positive impacts of new ETF offerings. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $109,383.88 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its market dominance stands at 57.82%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $45.91 billion, reflecting a short-term decline of 0.17% over the past day. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The possible…

Vanguard Considers Enabling Cryptocurrency ETF Access for Clients

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 16:30
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010411-37.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095+2.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07462+1.27%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56115-1.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001566+2.35%
Key Points:
  • Vanguard considers allowing cryptocurrency ETF access for brokerage clients.
  • Investor demand drives potential ETF access changes.
  • Regulatory shifts impact Vanguard’s strategic considerations.

Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, is reportedly planning to allow brokerage clients to invest in third-party cryptocurrency ETFs, responding to increased demand for digital assets.

This potential shift could impact retail and institutional investments, boosting cryptocurrency market legitimacy amid evolving regulatory landscapes.

Vanguard Explores Cryptocurrency ETFs Amid Regulatory Changes

Vanguard, managing an asset portfolio valued at $10 trillion, is reportedly preparing to offer access to cryptocurrency ETFs for its brokerage clients. CEO Salim Ramji, known for his pivotal role in BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF success, is steering Vanguard’s potential shift towards digital assets.

The regulatory landscape regarding digital assets is evolving, as the SEC adopts a more open stance, enabling Vanguard to consider listing select third-party crypto ETFs. This openness reflects significant investor interest and indicates broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in institutional portfolios.

Although Vanguard’s leadership has not publicly affirmed any specific plans, the investment community is keenly watching. Salim Ramji previously indicated at a financial conference that third-party crypto ETF access remains a possibility. Investor forums are abuzz with discussions over potential positive shifts in asset inflows.

Bitcoin Price and ETF Moves Set Market Dynamics

Did you know? Widespread institutional interest in Bitcoin ETFs began with BlackRock’s IBIT launch, which significantly influenced asset inflows and market sentiment, highlighting the potential positive impacts of new ETF offerings.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $109,383.88 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its market dominance stands at 57.82%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $45.91 billion, reflecting a short-term decline of 0.17% over the past day.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The possible move by Vanguard to allow access to crypto ETFs aligns with historical trends seen in BlackRock and Fidelity’s earlier expansions. This indicates potential wider adoption of cryptocurrencies, supported by regulatory progress and increased institutional backing, reflecting broader shifts in asset allocation strategies.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/vanguard-considers-cryptocurrency-etfs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Solana
SOL$200.95+4.11%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01607-9.92%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56111-1.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Share
India Bank Loan Growth increased to 10.3% in September 1 from previous 10%

India Bank Loan Growth increased to 10.3% in September 1 from previous 10%

The post India Bank Loan Growth increased to 10.3% in September 1 from previous 10% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 00:10
Share
ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

The post ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher hosts event, affects blockchain market dynamics. Ethereum ETF sees nearly $900M outflow. Solana and BNB relations show blockchain market shifts. ChainCatcher will host “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” in April with Solana advisors participating, highlighting a significant convergence of blockchain influencers and technology leaders. This event underscores strategic shifts in blockchain, reflecting Solana’s influence amidst Ethereum ETF outflow of $897.6 million, suggesting realignment in institutional crypto investments. ChainCatcher Event Shakes Up Blockchain Dynamics ChainCatcher and RootData announced their co-hosted event “Crypto 2025” set for April 2025. A leading Solana advisor will be among the speakers. Significant participation includes technologists, investors, and regulators, as confirmed by ChainCatcher news channels. The announcement coincides with notable outflows in the Ethereum ETF market, totaling nearly $900 million. This highlights institutional sentiment shifts affecting Ethereum and derivative financial products over the past week. The Ether.fi Foundation reported protocol buybacks, purchasing 127,000 ETHFI from revenue, offering insights into corporate robust steps in a volatile market. “We are excited to bring together leading experts and stakeholders in the blockchain space to discuss the future of the industry.” — ChainCatcher Leadership Statement. From institutional market players to independent investors, the response indicates heightened attentiveness to the evolving landscape. A lack of prime-level comments via official regulatory or C-suite channels emphasizes the private nature of these shifts. Ethereum ETF Outflows and Market Volatility Insights Did you know? Solana’s significant decline in on-chain activity during Autumn 2025 marked a major turning point, reflecting crypto market volatility and competitive shifts with Ethereum and BNB Chain. Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,011.87, holding a market cap of $484.25 billion. Over 24 hours, ETH grew by 2.25%, but its seven-day and 30-day performance declined by 10.46% and 12.50%, respectively. The volume decreased by 38.52% to $37.84 billion. Data…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010404-37.37%
Binance Coin
BNB$967.36+2.78%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.5676+7.28%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:09
Share

Trending News

More

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

India Bank Loan Growth increased to 10.3% in September 1 from previous 10%

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

Accenture tell staff to learn AI or exit the company

ETH Might Crash to $3,500 and Here’s Why