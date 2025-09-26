TLDR Vanguard is considering crypto ETFs for US clients, a shift from past restrictions. Rival firms like Morgan Stanley and E*Trade already offer crypto access. Vanguard’s move would align with growing client demand for digital assets Regulatory and demand factors will guide Vanguard’s decision on crypto ETFs. Vanguard, a leading asset management firm, is reportedly [...] The post Vanguard Explores Crypto ETF Access for US Brokerage Clients appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Vanguard is considering crypto ETFs for US clients, a shift from past restrictions. Rival firms like Morgan Stanley and E*Trade already offer crypto access. Vanguard’s move would align with growing client demand for digital assets Regulatory and demand factors will guide Vanguard’s decision on crypto ETFs. Vanguard, a leading asset management firm, is reportedly [...] The post Vanguard Explores Crypto ETF Access for US Brokerage Clients appeared first on CoinCentral.

Vanguard Explores Crypto ETF Access for US Brokerage Clients

By: Coincentral
2025/09/26 20:44
Wink
LIKE$0.007656-1.78%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09317-3.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1101-1.60%

TLDR

  • Vanguard is considering crypto ETFs for US clients, a shift from past restrictions.
  • Rival firms like Morgan Stanley and E*Trade already offer crypto access.
  • Vanguard’s move would align with growing client demand for digital assets
  • Regulatory and demand factors will guide Vanguard’s decision on crypto ETFs.

Vanguard, a leading asset management firm, is reportedly considering offering its US brokerage clients access to cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This marks a shift from Vanguard’s previous stance, where it restricted access to digital asset investment products. As other financial firms expand their crypto offerings, Vanguard appears to be reassessing its position in response to growing demand in the market.

Vanguard’s Shift in Policy on Digital Assets

Vanguard has long maintained a cautious approach toward cryptocurrencies. Unlike some of its competitors, the firm had been reluctant to allow clients direct exposure to crypto investments. However, recent reports suggest that Vanguard is exploring ways to make crypto ETFs available to its clients, which would offer a more regulated and traditional avenue to access digital assets.

The decision would be a notable change for Vanguard, which has previously shied away from digital asset-based investment options. According to a report from Crypto In America, the company is currently evaluating how to integrate these products into its existing brokerage platform. While details on timing and specific offerings are still unclear, Vanguard’s exploration of this move signals that it may soon embrace a broader range of crypto investment products for its clients.

Rival Firms Expanding Crypto Access

This exploration into crypto ETFs follows a broader trend in the financial industry. Rivals like Morgan Stanley and E*Trade have already begun offering expanded crypto access to their clients. Morgan Stanley, for example, partnered with Zerohash to allow its clients to trade Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana directly through traditional brokerage accounts. This partnership, set to roll out in the first half of 2026, reflects the growing integration of digital assets into mainstream financial products.

Similarly, E*Trade has opened up direct access to various cryptocurrencies, further highlighting the increasing demand for crypto products in traditional investment platforms. As more companies in the financial services industry embrace the idea of crypto-based offerings, Vanguard’s potential move could be seen as part of a larger trend of adapting to client demand for alternative asset classes.

Vanguard’s Position in the Industry

Vanguard’s decision to explore crypto ETFs comes as the broader financial industry begins to accept the growing role of digital assets in investment portfolios. While Vanguard has been more conservative in its approach compared to other firms, the firm’s exploration into the space shows its willingness to adjust to changing market dynamics.

Industry experts note that while Vanguard has been cautious with crypto investments in the past, its size and influence in the market position it well to make a significant impact if it decides to proceed with crypto ETF offerings. These products could allow Vanguard to tap into a new client base seeking exposure to digital assets in a more structured and regulated manner.

Challenges and Considerations for Vanguard

Although Vanguard’s exploration of crypto ETFs could appeal to clients interested in digital assets, the firm will likely face several challenges. One of the main considerations will be ensuring that these products align with the company’s long-standing commitment to low-cost, diversified investment solutions. Additionally, Vanguard will need to carefully navigate regulatory considerations, as the crypto market remains subject to evolving regulations across different jurisdictions.

Moreover, Vanguard will have to assess the level of demand for such products among its current clientele. While there is increasing interest in crypto investments, some of Vanguard’s investors may still prefer traditional asset classes. Balancing these preferences with the desire for innovation will be crucial for the firm’s strategy moving forward.

The post Vanguard Explores Crypto ETF Access for US Brokerage Clients appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.721-5.19%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004106+1.18%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Share
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3747-2.65%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.37%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.054-4.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Share
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
Mira
MIRA$1.56+212.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01154-2.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00504-9.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

Mira: The airdrop claiming website is temporarily inaccessible and we are working hard to fix it.