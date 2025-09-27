TLDR Vanguard is preparing to add third-party crypto ETFs to its brokerage platform as demand from investors grows. The firm has no plans to launch its own crypto products but is consulting partners on external ETF access. Regulatory changes since 2024 have accelerated crypto ETF approvals, encouraging traditional finance firms to act. SEC and CFTC [...] The post Vanguard Prepares to Open Brokerage Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Vanguard is preparing to add third-party crypto ETFs to its brokerage platform as demand from investors grows. The firm has no plans to launch its own crypto products but is consulting partners on external ETF access. Regulatory changes since 2024 have accelerated crypto ETF approvals, encouraging traditional finance firms to act. SEC and CFTC [...] The post Vanguard Prepares to Open Brokerage Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared first on Blockonomi.

Vanguard Prepares to Open Brokerage Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/27 01:16
TLDR

  • Vanguard is preparing to add third-party crypto ETFs to its brokerage platform as demand from investors grows.
  • The firm has no plans to launch its own crypto products but is consulting partners on external ETF access.
  • Regulatory changes since 2024 have accelerated crypto ETF approvals, encouraging traditional finance firms to act.
  • SEC and CFTC coordination is moving forward, with a roundtable planned to discuss shared crypto market rules.

Vanguard, the $10 trillion asset manager, is quietly shifting closer to crypto exposure. The company is laying groundwork to give clients access to select third-party crypto ETFs through its brokerage platform, according to Crypto in America

The move would mark a change for Vanguard, which has stayed away from launching its own crypto products. Sources say client demand and a more welcoming regulatory climate are pushing the firm to explore this step. A timeline and specific products have yet to be decided.

Vanguard Weighs Crypto ETF Options

Vanguard has so far taken a conservative stance toward digital assets, even as competitors like Fidelity and Schwab introduced crypto-related products. Sources familiar with the matter told Crypto in America that internal discussions have started and outside partners have been consulted.

The goal is not to create proprietary crypto funds, but to enable access to select external ETFs. BlackRock’s success with IBIT, now holding over $80 billion in assets, appears to be influencing investor expectations. 

Vanguard CEO Salim Ramji, who helped launch IBIT during his time at BlackRock, is seen as open to expanding client options.

Vanguard has not provided a public timeline, and a company spokesperson did not comment. Market watchers expect a measured approach, aligning with the firm’s reputation for long-term planning. The shift would give clients exposure to crypto without forcing them to switch platforms.

The SEC has made approval for crypto ETFs faster under a new generic listing standard. That regulatory shift is making it easier for traditional financial firms to offer crypto-linked products to their customers.

Regulatory Landscape Supports Move

The change comes as Washington grows more receptive to digital assets. Since early 2024, regulators have approved multiple crypto ETFs and index funds tied to top assets.

On Monday, the SEC and CFTC will hold a joint roundtable to discuss unified rules for crypto markets. This event is seen as a sign of cooperation between agencies that previously clashed on oversight.

Paradigm’s government affairs team recently said closer coordination could improve market structure and reduce enforcement-driven uncertainty. Their report stressed the need for permanent leadership at the CFTC to keep reforms moving.

Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham has said she will step down once a successor is confirmed. Former a16z Crypto executive Brian Quintenz is expected to take over but is still awaiting confirmation. Market participants are watching closely, as regulatory clarity could boost institutional adoption further.

