Vanguard is preparing to open its brokerage platform to crypto ETFs and has reportedly already begun setting the stage. Although the company has yet to reveal a timeline, the industry views Vanguard’s entry as inevitable, more a matter of “when” than “if.” Vanguard, the $10 trillion asset management giant, is reportedly laying the groundwork to [...]]]>Vanguard is preparing to open its brokerage platform to crypto ETFs and has reportedly already begun setting the stage. Although the company has yet to reveal a timeline, the industry views Vanguard’s entry as inevitable, more a matter of “when” than “if.” Vanguard, the $10 trillion asset management giant, is reportedly laying the groundwork to [...]]]>

Vanguard Prepares to Open Crypto ETF Access for Brokerage Clients

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/27 23:56
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.55115-5.45%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000432-10.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07619+1.95%
  • Vanguard is preparing to open its brokerage platform to crypto ETFs and has reportedly already begun setting the stage.
  • Although the company has yet to reveal a timeline, the industry views Vanguard’s entry as inevitable, more a matter of “when” than “if.”

Vanguard, the $10 trillion asset management giant, is reportedly laying the groundwork to let its brokerage clients access third-party crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). The move, first reported on Sept. 26 by Crypto in America journalist Eleanor Terrett, would mark a sharp shift from Vanguard’s traditionally cautious stance on digital assets.

The company did not launch its own Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) funds, and for years, it maintained distance from speculative assets relative to peers like Fidelity or BlackRock. According to the report, Vanguard is engaging in internal discussions and external consultations to explore how to permit clients to trade select crypto ETFs on its platform.

For now, Vanguard’s focus is on giving clients access to existing, third-party funds, most likely the large, liquid, and relatively lower-risk products tied to Bitcoin or Ethereum, rather than the more exotic, speculative options. Industry watchers expect Vanguard to take a cautious, phased approach: opening access first to select client groups or account types before expanding more broadly.

To protect both investors and its reputation, the firm will almost certainly pair the rollout with strong risk disclosures, educational resources, and guardrails like limits or liquidity rules. Nate Geraci of The ETF Store has noted that many have long expected Vanguard to eventually feel the pull of crypto’s influence.

In a July post on X, Nate stated, “Wild that Vanguard *still* blocking spot crypto ETFs on their brokerage platform.” Commenting on the Terrett news report, he remarked, “It was a matter of time.”

What’s Nudging Vanguard

On the one hand, client demand is growing, as both retail and institutional investors have been requesting digital asset exposure. The strong performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs has only amplified this pressure.

Under President Donald Trump’s administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted listing standards designed to speed up crypto ETF approvals, while the CFTC is working in parallel to bring clearer rules to the space, with both agencies set to host a joint roundtable on regulatory harmonization.

At the same time, Vanguard’s rivals are already enjoying success with their own crypto-linked offerings, making it harder for the firm to sit on the sidelines without risking competitive disadvantage.

Leadership may also play a role in Vanguard’s change. The firm’s CEO, Salim Ramji, previously helped spearhead BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF efforts, a product that has pulled in more than $60 billion in net inflows since launching in January 2024 and now manages over $80 billion in assets.

That track record, along with the strong uptake of Ethereum spot ETFs in the U.S., which collectively hold about $25.6 billion in assets, suggests Ramji brings a fresh perspective and a willingness to broaden Vanguard’s reach into new categories. If Vanguard does move forward, it could be a big win for investors who prefer the platform but want regulated crypto exposure without turning to more crypto-native brokerages.

Vanguard’s success will hinge on execution. It will need to manage the risks carefully, from volatility to compliance, while keeping the rollout broad enough to satisfy demand. If access ends up feeling too limited or restrictive, clients might end up disappointed rather than empowered.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Er lijkt opnieuw beweging te komen in de wereld van crypto ETF’s. Deze week hebben maar liefst zeven grote financiële partijen hun gewijzigde aanvragen ingediend voor een spot Solana ETF, en daar zit iets interessants bij: staking. Volgens ETF Store CEO Nate Geraci is dit een veelbelovend signaal, niet alleen... Het bericht Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2275-0.26%
OP
OP$0.6684+0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:29
Share
Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

XRP slipped 6.88% over the past 7 days, trading at $2.78, despite a wave of positive developments bolstering sentiment around the crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
XRP
XRP$2.7898-0.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:16
Share
Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

TLDR Ethereum saw $796M in ETF outflows, signaling a drop in institutional demand. Ethereum’s Liveliness metric hits a 2023 high, reflecting long-term holder selling. Ethereum struggles to hold the $3,875 support level amid increasing bearish pressure. A continued lack of demand could push Ethereum’s price to $3,626 or lower. Ethereum’s recovery is showing signs of [...] The post Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02812-0.35%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 00:51
Share

Trending News

More

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight