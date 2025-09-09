Vantage Rolls Out a Major Upgrade in Vietnam Market

Vantage Markets is proud to announce three major upgrades, all officially launched on September 1st, 2025. These initiatives further demonstrate Vantage’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions, rewarding partnerships, and unmatched client support.

Vantage now offers Swap-Free Trading, which replaces overnight swap charges with a fixed administrative fee for eligible instruments. This feature allows clients to hold positions overnight without incurring swaps, in accordance with Vantage’s Terms & Conditions.

Vantage has also rolled out a new two-level IB referral commission model, allowing participants who meet the program’s eligibility criteria to join and earn commissions from both their direct referrals and the referrals made by their network. Key benefits include:

Faster, more convenient account opening

Clear and transparent commission rules

Smarter and more efficient backend management

Flexible data display and improved user experience

With these enhancements, IB partners can manage their referral networks more efficiently and benefit from a clearer and more transparent commission structure.

Vantage also provides continuous 24/7 customer support, ensuring that all client queries are handled promptly and professionally by dedicated customer support teams.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, said: “These upgrades show our commitment to providing advanced trading solutions and creating a supportive ecosystem for our clients and partners. By combining swap-free trading, an enhanced IB program, and genuine 24/7 customer support, we aim to provide a more seamless and transparent experience for our clients and partners.”

As the brokerage industry evolves rapidly, Vantage has distinguished itself through user-friendly platforms, competitive pricing, robust security measures, and educational resources that cater to both beginner and advanced traders. Visit Vantage Markets website, for more information about Vantage’s services and upcoming initiatives.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.