VCI Global launches RWA consultancy to tap asset tokenization via Smart Bridge subsidiary

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 21:27
Key Takeaways

  • VCI Global has launched a real-world asset consultancy through its Smart Bridge subsidiary.
  • The initiative targets the growing market of asset tokenization using blockchain technology.

VCI Global launched a real-world asset consultancy through its Smart Bridge subsidiary to enter the asset tokenization market.

The company aims to capitalize on the growing sector of tokenizing traditional assets through blockchain technology. VCI Global trades under the ticker symbol VCIG.

The new consultancy service will operate under the Smart Bridge subsidiary structure to provide asset tokenization solutions for clients looking to convert physical and traditional financial assets into digital tokens.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/vci-global-asset-tokenization-consultancy-smart-bridge/

