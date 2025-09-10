VCI Global Launches Smart Bridge Subsidiary to Tap Asset Tokenization Market

By: Coincentral
2025/09/10 08:02
TLDR

  • VCI Global launches Smart Bridge to capture share in the $16 trillion real-world asset tokenization market.
  • Smart Bridge offers tokenization, listing support, and blockchain integration for assets like real estate and IP.
  • VCI Global holds 70% equity in a $2.16B bitcoin-backed joint venture for tokenization infrastructure.
  • Smart Bridge targets Singapore, Hong Kong, and U.S. for regulated digital asset listings.

KUALA LUMPUR – VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) has launched Smart Bridge Technologies Limited, a new subsidiary focused on Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. This move positions the company to participate in the fast-growing tokenization market, projected to reach $16 trillion. Smart Bridge will offer advisory, listing support, cross-border capital access, and blockchain integration for various real-world assets.

Smart Bridge to Provide End-to-End Tokenization Services

Smart Bridge Technologies will operate as a dedicated consultancy offering legal, financial, and technical structuring services for asset tokenization. The company will focus on real estate, commodities, carbon credits, intellectual property, and private equity.

In addition, Smart Bridge will support regulated listings in key jurisdictions such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United States. This will help clients access international markets while complying with local regulatory requirements. The services also include access to blockchain-based platforms with institutional-grade audit and security features.

The subsidiary will work with corporates, asset owners, and institutions to help them structure and scale their tokenization initiatives. The goal is to create new funding channels and improve asset liquidity. “Smart Bridge represents a natural extension of VCI Global’s mission to connect businesses with capital,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and CEO of VCI Global.

Smart Bridge will also focus on integrating secure custody solutions and blockchain compliance frameworks. This approach is designed to provide clients with full lifecycle support—from token design and issuance to regulatory guidance and custody.

Strategy to Support Platform Expansion and Revenue Diversification

The launch of Smart Bridge is part of VCI Global’s broader strategy to expand its cross-sector platform. The company has been active in capital markets consultancy, AI, fintech, and cybersecurity. By entering the tokenization market, VCI Global adds a high-growth vertical to its platform.

The new business unit is expected to generate recurring, high-margin revenues. This supports VCI Global’s plan to diversify income sources and improve profitability. The company’s current ratio of 9.36 and minimal debt level suggest it has the financial stability to support this expansion.

Beyond tokenization, VCI Global is growing its other business segments. Its fintech arm, Credilab Sdn Bhd, expanded its loan book to $35 million, with a 53% increase in revenue year-over-year. The subsidiary uses AI to assess credit risk and has maintained a non-performing loan ratio below 3%. It also received conditional approval for a full online lending license in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, VCI Global’s cybersecurity subsidiary, V Gallant Limited, signed a $22 million contract to supply AI infrastructure to Codetext (BVI) Limited. The company also launched a clean energy unit, VCI Energy Limited, and appointed Victor Lee as CEO of that unit.

Joint Venture and Broader Market Positioning

VCI Global has entered a joint venture backed by 18,000 bitcoin, valued at around $2.16 billion. The joint venture will focus on building infrastructure for asset tokenization and encrypted storage solutions. VCI Global holds a 70% equity stake in the project.

Smart Bridge’s entry into the tokenization market follows this broader infrastructure initiative. The company aims to serve both traditional and digital asset sectors. Its cross-border and technology-focused strategy is designed to attract institutions and asset-heavy industries seeking new financing methods.

Smart Bridge Technologies is headquartered in Malaysia and combines software development and digital consulting with its new tokenization services. The company will leverage AI tools and blockchain to deliver scalable solutions to clients.

VCI Global continues to focus on integrating deep technology with financial infrastructure. Its platform aims to support clients across Southeast Asia and beyond with solutions in digital finance, AI, and cybersecurity.

