VeChain Enhances Governance with VeBetterDAO Proposal Updates

2025/08/21 00:25
Rongchai Wang
Aug 19, 2025 03:49

VeChain introduces updates to its VeBetterDAO governance model, aiming for higher proposal quality, fairer participation, and improved stakeholder engagement.



VeChain Enhances Governance with VeBetterDAO Proposal Updates

VeChain has announced a series of updates to its VeBetterDAO governance framework, aiming to enhance proposal quality, balance participation, and boost engagement among stakeholders. According to VeChain Official, these changes are designed to address challenges within the existing governance system while strengthening the overall process.

Identified Challenges

The recent proposal highlighted several issues with the current governance system, such as the absence of entry barriers, which led to an influx of low-value or duplicate proposals. Additionally, ambiguous proposals slowed decision-making, and the flat 2% quorum of all VOT3 tokens for proposal support made it difficult for smaller stakeholders to participate. Furthermore, supporters faced a disadvantage as their locked VOT3 tokens did not yield rewards, discouraging their backing of proposals.

Implemented Changes

To address these issues, VeChain has introduced a set of new requirements and adjustments. A significant change is the requirement of a Moon-level GM NFT to create proposals, ensuring long-term commitment from authors and reducing spam. Additionally, a mandatory “List of Changes” section categorizes amendments as Removed, Modified, or Added Features. Future updates will include the use of B3MO as an AI agent for proposal reviews and the creation of Discourse threads before proposal submissions.

Adjustments to current parameters include a Maximum Support cap of 5 million VOT3 tokens to prevent disproportionate influence by large holders. VOT3 tokens used to support proposals will now count toward voting power in weekly allocation voting rounds, allowing users to remain eligible for rewards during the lock-up period. This ensures active governance participation is not penalized while maintaining a meaningful cost for voting and endorsement.

Importance of Community Engagement

Governance is crucial for VeBetterDAO’s sustainability and growth. The new changes aim to create a healthier governance ecosystem by ensuring broad participation, informed engagement, and shared accountability. VeChain remains committed to fostering an environment where every stakeholder can contribute meaningfully, aligning with its mission to drive sustainable innovation.

Another Step Forward

The implementation of these governance refinements marks a significant step forward for the VeBetter ecosystem. By combining higher submission standards, fairer thresholds, and aligned incentives, the process is now better equipped to handle proposals that genuinely benefit the ecosystem. For more information, visit Vebetter.org to join the community and contribute proposals.

Image source: Shutterstock


