VeChain Invites Global Devs to Hackathon — Build, Innovate, and Win $30,000

Developers worldwide are invited to build tools and applications for the VeBetter and VeChain ecosystems, competing for a $30,000 prize pool.

One of the requirements is that your dApp delivers a smooth, user-friendly experience with reliable functionality and integrates B3TR as its reward mechanism.

VeChain has launched a global hackathon with a $30,000 prize pool in VET, seeking developers worldwide to build real-world Web3 applications using the VeChainThor ecosystem. This is an opportunity for developers to bring ambitious ideas to life while also addressing some of the significant challenges in blockchain adoption, particularly scalability, sustainability, and social impact.

According to the X announcement, the Submissions for the hackathon officially open on 22nd September at 16:00 (UTC+2) and will remain open until 5th October at 23:59, giving participants just under two weeks to finalize and submit their projects. The winners will then be revealed on 13th October.

The team previously partnered with EasyA and BCG for a major event in Singapore in September 2024, as well as hosting a hackathon at Harvard University in October 2023.

What’s the Judging Criteria

To make it through to judging, every project must meet four key requirements that align with the hackathon’s broader mission. First, you’ll need to integrate the B3TR token, the main incentive and utility token of the VeBetterDAO ecosystem, so it works as your app’s reward mechanism.

Second, your dApp should be compatible with the VeWorld wallet, VeChainThor’s official self-custody wallet, to make user transactions smooth and seamless.

Third, each project should bring in some form of AI-powered functionality that adds real, practical value for users. And finally, your build needs to show a clear commitment to sustainability, staying true to the X-to-Earn principles that guide the ecosystem.

Projects will be assessed according to four equally weighted pillars, each representing 25% of the total score. The first pillar, Impact and Feasibility, focuses on how effectively a dApp addresses its targeted problem, the extent to which it is viable in real-world scenarios, and its potential to onboard hundreds of thousands of users.

The remaining three pillars cover equally critical areas, ensuring that projects are judged on vision, on execution, practicality, and the value they bring to VeChain.

To ensure builders are well-prepared, the organizers are providing access to an extensive Global Hackathon Workshop Series. This educational initiative is designed to equip participants with both the theoretical knowledge and hands-on skills they need to build successful submissions.

The series includes past recordings and detailed code repositories that cover the full development stack. Participants can dive into Solidity smart contracts to master the core principles of blockchain logic, learn how to integrate backends with the VeChain SDK, and develop user-friendly interfaces through VeChainKit.

They concluded their article:

This update follows the release of VeChain’s VeBetter Whitepaper 2.0, which outlines its vision for steering the ecosystem toward an AI-driven future. At the heart of this roadmap is the B3TR token, designed to strengthen community governance and support a shared treasury.

VET, the project’s native token, is facing some market pressure, slipping to just above $0.022 after dropping 0.4% in the past 24 hours and nearly 6% over the past week. Trading activity has also cooled, with volumes down 16% to $53 million.

