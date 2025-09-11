Venus Protocol Security Strength

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 18:11
Moonveil
MORE$0.10064-2.06%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.01%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0018424+26.34%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001691+0.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016037-6.06%

Reliable lending protocols are the backbone of DeFi. Many users rely on them to deposit significant amounts of capital, enabling borrowing, lending, and participation in a variety of decentralized finance strategies. Venus Protocol, one of the leading multichain lending platforms with more than $2.6 billion in TVL, recently demonstrated both its resilience and strong onchain security framework.

On September 2, 2025, a Venus user became the target of a phishing attack that drained approximately $13M in funds. The suspicious activity immediately triggered a security alert, prompting the protocol to pause operations as a precaution. Within just 13 hours, the stolen assets were successfully recovered, and Venus Protocol returned to full functionality without further disruption.

Timeline: From Detection to Recovery

The victim reported that attackers used a malicious Zoom client to gain control of their machine. Using this access, they tricked the user into approving them as a valid Venus delegate, allowing the attacker to borrow and redeem on the user’s behalf and drain approximately $13M across multiple assets, including USDT, wBETH, FDUSD, USDC, and BTCB

Venus responded swiftly—pausing the protocol shortly after detecting the suspicious transaction, ensuring the attacker could not access or transfer the stolen assets. Following security advice, the Venus team also paused the EXIT_MARKET action across all markets, preventing the attacker from disabling some of the stolen assets that were acting as collateral. Coordinating with security partners and deploying a custom liquidator, the team successfully recovered all stolen funds, restoring the protocol to full operation safely and securely.

Key Details

  • Funds Drained: 19.826M USDT, 3,744 wBETH, 311,571 FDUSD, ~15,000 USDC, and a small amount of ETH
  • Victim wallet address: 0x563617b87d8bb3f2f14bb5a581f2e19f80b52008
  • Attacker wallet address: 0x7fd8f825e905c771285f510d8e428a2b69a6202a
  • Receiver wallet address (recovered funds and debt from attacker): 0xC753FB97Ed8E1c6081699570b57115D28F2232FA
  • Custom Liquidator: 0xe011d57ecf48c448a7601eae30e6bf2d22886c50
  • Type of Attack: Phishing via malicious Zoom client granting delegated access
  • Full key event details: https://x.com/VenusProtocol/status/1963251755543839227

Venus Protocol: SAFU, Backed by Strong Security

Venus is a leading protocol launched in 2020, allowing users to borrow and lend in a safe, decentralized environment. With over $2.6 billion in TVL across 8 chains, Venus stands out for its strong approach to user security. Currently, it ranks among the top ten most secure lending and borrowing projects according to CertiK and has undergone multiple audits by leading security firms, including PeckShield, Quantstamp, Code4rena, and others. To stay informed about Venus and learn more about the protocol, follow the official links: 

Official Website | Venus App | Docs | X | Discord

Source: https://beincrypto.com/venus-protocol-security-strength/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$113,745.87+0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056-2.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24137+6.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Share
Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
Union
U$0.00971-6.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105-11.28%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
Share
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:16
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

ETF Yatırımcıları Bitcoin’e (BTC), Vadeli İşlem Yatırımcıları Ethereum’a (ETH) Akın Ediyor! Bu Ne Anlama Geliyor?