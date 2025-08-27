Venus Williams Played Enough Greatest Hits During Her U.S. Open Defeat

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Venus Williams of the United States walks onto the court prior to her match against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

On Monday night, 45-year-old Venus Williams returned to the scene of two of her Grand Slam singles triumphs at Flushing Meadows. It was the 25th anniversary of her first title over Lindsay Davenport and a 25th appearance in New York’s main draw. She hit some stunners off both wings, and served up some real resistance to the 2023 French Open finalist, Karolina Muchova.

The former champion gave the 11th seed enough trouble to make it a match after the stadium resembled a library early on. Losing in three sets was a riposte to those who feared the match wouldn’t be competitive. Petra Kvitova’s last wild card hurrah was far more of a walkover.

Some have called out the USTA’s decision to hand Williams a wild card. “I know she’s a legend, but you have to know when to stop,” wrote French journalist Benoit Maylin on X in the lead-up to the tournament. There have also been defenders of the Williams realm, including Andy Roddick.

“I don’t care if she goes out and doesn’t win a single game,” said the former men’s world No. 1 on his podcast. Williams won ten and swung freely. It’s unknown how many farewells are left in the locker. She loves playing, as long as it’s somewhere in the United States. Packing bags and going places is more fun as a fashion designer.

When the U.S. Open Mixed Doubles 2.0 was unveiled as a stand-alone event, one of its participants, Jack Draper, let the dreaded “Exhibition” word slip out before being chided by playing partner Jessica Pegula. Williams took part in that reimagined format too, although her game time with Reilly Opelka was short-lived.

It was Opelka who took more heat for the pairing, given his previous comments claiming there was no such thing as a doubles specialist, and that the format took up resources and court space. Williams won two mixed doubles back in 1998 and was never likely to add a third here.

Her singles presence had a bigger question mark over it. Like Nick Kyrgios, the competitive edge in recent years hasn’t been based on playing matches. Major surgery to remove uterine fibroids put her out of the game for 16 months. It also ate away at her energy and well-being for decades.

Williams played twice in 2024, at Indian Wells and Miami, and her last Grand Slam appearance at Flushing Meadows ended in a 6-1, 6-1 defeat to Belgian Greet Minnen. She was the oldest Grand Slam participant at the U.S. Open since 47-year-old Renee Richards lost to 17-year-old amateur Andrea Land in 1981.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion beat Peyton Stearns at Cincinnati in her first appearance of 2025, becoming the second-oldest WTA player to win a tour match in over two decades. The other just happened to be Martina Navratilova.

Navratilova’s presence in the 2004 French Open elicited a similar reaction to the naysayers after the 18-time major champion returned from a decade away in the format. “It’s so sad to give a wild card to a 47-year-old woman. A young French player (Capucine Rousseau) had to miss the tournament because of her,” wailed former quarterfinalist Emilie Loit at the time.

Navratilova snapped back that if Rousseau “wins two French Opens and tries to get a wild card at the age of 47, she will probably get it.” Rousseau ended up on the beach tennis tour.

Martina Navratilova (USA) waves to the crowd after losing to her Argentinian competitor during the 2004 Roland Garros French Open Tennis. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

The reaction to Williams taking her place in the 128-strong main draw triggered a similar argument about removing a spot from a younger and more deserving player. Whatever that means.

The for and against debates over who deserves what and why are endless. Legends of the sport who have been there and done that carry a certain weight in the marketplace. One look at how a Roger Federer exhibition can shift seats is a case in point. Williams’ former junior coach, Rick Macci, said that there was no formula for a wild card and organizers would be motivated by attracting more eyeballs and viewership. There’s no ‘fair and inclusive’ formula when finance talks.

Williams is nearing the endgame and she’s not giving up her flexible slam bookings just yet. If Monday was the last, it was a night to remember.