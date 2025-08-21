Verb Technology holds $780 million in assets, including $713 million in TON

PANews reported on August 21st that Verb Technology (Nasdaq: VERB) now holds over $780 million in assets, including $713 million in Toncoin (TON) and $67 million in cash. This marks a significant milestone in the company's strategy for advancing its TON blockchain. Previously, the company completed a $558 million private placement on August 8th , using the majority of the funds to purchase TON as its primary reserve asset. The company plans to accumulate over 5% of TON's circulating supply, becoming a significant participant in the TON network. Furthermore, the company plans to gradually increase the amount of TON held per share through cash flow reinvestment and staking rewards.

