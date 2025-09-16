Versant, League One Volleyball strike multiyear media deal

LOVB Austin middle blocker Molly McCage (5) spikes the ball past LOVB Houston outside hitter Jess Mruzik (5) during the League One Volleyball match between LOVB Austin and LOVB Houston February 19,, 2025, at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Comcast spinoff Versant has struck a multiyear media rights deal with League One Volleyball, the company announced Tuesday.

Versant’s USA Network will exclusively air the league’s “Match of the Week” in primetime at 8 p.m. ET every Wednesday, in addition to the league’s playoff and championship matches. The deal comes as women’s sports, specifically volleyball, have seen a major uptick in popularity.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ESPN also holds broadcast rights to LOVB.

“It’s really about the growth that we feel is ahead for them as a league and for volleyball as a sport,” said Matt Hong, Versant’s president of sports. “We saw a common vision, how we could lend our assets and that would complement what they are doing to grow their sport.”

The LOVB deal marks the second sports rights deal for Versant, which is expected to spin off from Comcast in 2026. In August, Versant and NBCUniversal announced a six-year deal with the United States Golf Association. That deal is worth about $95 million annually, according to people familiar with the agreement who spoke on the condition of anonymity about nonpublic terms.

Hong said the company began negotiating with LOVB just a couple of months ago. The deal adds to Versant’s existing women’s sports rights, which includes more than 500 hours of LPGA coverage annually and future media rights with the WNBA beginning in 2026.

For LOVB, the deal means millions of more eyeballs in the coveted primetime timeslot.

“Versant’s commitment ensures that women’s volleyball has the platform it deserves — consistent, national primetime coverage that reflects the caliber of our athletes and the passion of our fans,” Raquel Braun, chief media officer for LOVB, said in a statement.