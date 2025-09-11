Very good the Bitcoin ETFs, especially the one from BlackRock

In the last three days, Bitcoin ETFs have consistently recorded net inflows.

In particular, yesterday they exceeded 700 million dollars, a figure not seen since mid-July.

Leading the way, as usual, is IBIT, which is the ETF from iShares/BlackRock.

The Inflows on Bitcoin ETFs

Until last week, there was no clear trend, as days of inflows alternated with days of outflows.

However, starting from Monday, September 8, all sessions have concluded with daily inflows overall.

To be honest, on Tuesday, as many as three different Bitcoin ETFs recorded daily outflows (Fidelity’s FBTC, Bitwise’s BITB, and Ark Invest’s ARKB), but the daily inflow into BlackRock’s IBIT exceeded the sum of the outflows from the other three ETFs.

In total, over the last three trading sessions, the overall inflows have exceeded 1.1 billion dollars, with 406 million on IBIT, and the remaining 722 million on all other ETFs.

The IBIT share was therefore 36%.

These are not particularly high numbers, considering that on July 10th alone, inflows exceeded 1.2 billion dollars.

What matters, however, is that the period of alternating days of inflows and outflows has been interrupted, as this week, so far, no day has ended with outflows.

Inflows on Ethereum ETFs

For Ethereum, things are going differently.

In fact, although yesterday there were net inflows totaling 44 million dollars, the previous six trading sessions all ended with daily outflows.

It should be noted, however, that August 2025 was the best single month ever for spot ETH ETFs, followed by the second-best month ever, which was July 2025.

In other words, in September the positive trend for Ethereum ETFs came to a halt, and a new positive trend for Bitcoin ETFs seems to have begun.

Just to provide a frame of reference, up to today Bitcoin ETFs have recorded total net inflows exceeding 55 billion dollars, while those on Ethereum are just under 13.

It is a ratio of 1 to 4.2 in favor of Bitcoin, which is exactly in line with the market capitalization ratio of BTC to ETH.

As for the current AUM, BTC ETFs overall exceed 159 billion dollars, while those on Ethereum barely surpass 24 billion. Therefore, the ratio rises to 6.6, still in favor of Bitcoin, probably because the bulk of the inflows into Ethereum have only arrived recently, with the price of ETH already risen, while a good portion of those into Bitcoin arrived already in 2024, when the price was much lower than it is now.

The role of BlackRock in the crypto market

More than 51% of the current total AUM of Bitcoin ETFs is held by IBIT of BlackRock.

The figure is even more striking when considering the overall net inflows, because against a total of 55.6 billion, on IBIT they were even higher than 59 billion.

The situation might seem absurd, but it should not be forgotten that Grayscale’s GBTC existed even before being converted into an ETF, and over the years it had accumulated too many BTC that it couldn’t liquidate. Once converted into an ETF, it was able to liquidate BTC for almost 23 billion, so much so that the total inflows into all other ETFs excluding IBIT were less than 19 billion.

BlackRock also dominates among Ethereum ETFs with its ETHA, which even accounts for more than 62% of the total AUM of spot ETH ETFs.

In terms of inflows, ETHA collected a total of 12.7 billion, out of the overall 12.8 billion, also because the Grayscale ETF (ETHE) for the same reason mentioned above recorded almost 4.6 billion in outflows.

In other words, the spot crypto ETF market in the USA is literally dominated unchallenged by BlackRock. And since other markets around the world are only small fractions of the American one, BlackRock practically dominates globally.