VEXI Villages Set for Competitive Fitness Fest with New Features

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 05:36
Caroline Bishop
Aug 21, 2025 03:07

VEXI Villages announces the Fitness Fest, featuring shorter 5-day events and special bonuses. Participants can expect competitive leaderboards and exciting rewards.



VEXI Villages Set for Competitive Fitness Fest with New Features

The eagerly anticipated Fitness Fest is set to commence in VEXI Villages, promising intense competition with a series of shorter, sharper 5-day events. According to Gala News, participants can look forward to a dynamic event period filled with exciting challenges and rewards.

Event Details and Leaderboard Rewards

The Fitness Fest will run from August 21 to August 26, 2025, kicking off at 14:00 PST each day. The event will reward top performers with substantial $GALA rewards, with the first-place winner receiving 23,000 $GALA. Rewards descend incrementally for positions down to the 450th spot, ensuring a broad distribution of incentives.

Featured Buildings and Event Preferences

Central to the Fitness Fest are the Gym, Stadium, Sportswear Store, and Healthy Snack Stand, each offering unique bonuses. The Gym, in particular, will play a significant role, featuring prominently in both the current and upcoming September events. This inclusion aims to enhance strategic gameplay by offering full event and affinity bonuses.

Special Highlights and Competitive Edge

Players will also see the return of the Stadium, albeit with reduced bonuses, allowing for varied strategic approaches. The Eagle Guardians Command takes center stage this month, offering affinity with the Sportswear Store and unlocking powerful costume boosts that increase Event Points and Backpack Size. Notably, the event’s reduced timeline to 5 days is expected to heighten competition and intensify the leaderboard climb.

Eagle Guardian Costume Bonuses

The Eagle Guardian costumes come in several variants, each providing distinct bonuses. The Golden Eagle Guardian, for example, offers a remarkable +6 Event Points Bonus and +6 Backpack Size Bonus, making it a valuable asset for competitors aiming for the top ranks.

With these enhancements and the promise of tighter competition, the Fitness Fest is poised to be one of the most thrilling events yet in the VEXI Villages calendar.

Image source: Shutterstock


