TLDRs; Via partners with Waymo to provide software for robotaxi services, starting in Chandler, Arizona before expanding nationwide. Ride-pooling features from Via’s platform aim to cut costs, ease congestion, and improve robotaxi efficiency for riders. Via’s IPO raised $493M at a $4B market cap, as it expands its footprint in public and autonomous transit. Waymo’s [...] The post Via, Waymo Join Forces to Expand US Robotaxi Services appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; Via partners with Waymo to provide software for robotaxi services, starting in Chandler, Arizona before expanding nationwide. Ride-pooling features from Via’s platform aim to cut costs, ease congestion, and improve robotaxi efficiency for riders. Via’s IPO raised $493M at a $4B market cap, as it expands its footprint in public and autonomous transit. Waymo’s [...] The post Via, Waymo Join Forces to Expand US Robotaxi Services appeared first on CoinCentral.

Via, Waymo Join Forces to Expand US Robotaxi Services

By: Coincentral
2025/09/23 20:09
holoride
RIDE$0.000895-1.64%
Capverse
CAP$0.11678-15.38%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05805-0.51%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152+0.66%

TLDRs;

  • Via partners with Waymo to provide software for robotaxi services, starting in Chandler, Arizona before expanding nationwide.
  • Ride-pooling features from Via’s platform aim to cut costs, ease congestion, and improve robotaxi efficiency for riders.
  • Via’s IPO raised $493M at a $4B market cap, as it expands its footprint in public and autonomous transit.
  • Waymo’s scaling strategy sees collaboration with transit tech firms as key to mainstream adoption of autonomous taxis.

US transit technology company Via has entered a major partnership with Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving car subsidiary, to help expand the reach and efficiency of robotaxi services across the United States.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward for both companies as they seek to scale autonomous transportation beyond pilot projects and into mainstream urban mobility.

Chandler, Arizona First to Benefit

The integration will start in Chandler, Arizona, one of Waymo’s most established testing grounds for autonomous vehicles. Via’s platform will provide the software backbone for Waymo’s fleet, introducing features such as ride-pooling, which allows multiple passengers heading in the same direction to share a single vehicle.

This functionality is designed to reduce costs, improve vehicle utilization, and ease urban congestion, key hurdles for scaling robotaxis in busy cities.

The companies have confirmed that additional US cities are in line for rollout, though no timeline has been made public. Waymo already operates autonomous taxis in cities like San Francisco and Phoenix, reporting hundreds of thousands of weekly rides. The Via partnership is expected to help manage this growing demand while offering riders a more seamless, affordable service.

Via’s Expanding Transit Tech Footprint

Headquartered in New York, Via has built a reputation as a leader in public transit management and integration software.

Its technology powers transport networks in over 30 countries, serving nearly 700 clients, most of them government agencies. In August, Via revealed in its IPO filing that it generated US$205.8 million in revenue during the first half of 2025, up 27% year-on-year, though the company still reported a net loss of US$37.5 million.

Despite ongoing losses, investor appetite remains strong. Via raised US$493 million in its New York Stock Exchange debut earlier this year, achieving a market capitalization of US$4 billion. Proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for global expansion and deepening its partnerships in the mobility sector.

Via’s revenue model is heavily tied to long-term government contracts, which provide stability but also create concentration risks if public sector priorities shift. Nevertheless, its ability to integrate autonomous technologies with existing public transit systems makes it a natural partner for companies like Waymo seeking to bridge the gap between futuristic robotaxis and everyday city mobility.

Waymo’s Growing Ride-Hailing Ambitions

Waymo, long considered a pioneer in autonomous driving, has steadily expanded its robotaxi operations across the US. With safety records improving and regulatory approvals increasing, the company is betting big on scaling its fleet to serve urban commuters.

Partnering with Via strengthens its operational efficiency by tapping into a platform that already manages complex transit logistics.

Industry experts view the collaboration as a sign that autonomous taxi services are moving beyond test phases toward genuine mass-market adoption. For cities, the partnership could provide a template for integrating robotaxis into broader transit ecosystems, reducing reliance on private car ownership and contributing to environmental sustainability.

The post Via, Waymo Join Forces to Expand US Robotaxi Services appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223+1.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217+1.67%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-3.02%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Share
Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

The post Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, stated that there should be uniform cryptocurrency regulation in the country. At this point, Coinbase sent a letter to the US Department of Justice requesting that federal regulators prevent state regulations from conflicting with national crypto policies and ensure uniform regulatory clarity. Coinbase’s request comes after the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for unregistered securities, despite the SEC withdrawing its lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase states that although the country’s top regulator, the SEC, withdrew its lawsuit, states are filing lawsuits in defiance of the SEC’s decision. In the letter, addressed by Coinbase Legal Counsel Paul Grewal, he stated: “Despite the Trump administration’s positive regulatory efforts, crypto companies are being negatively impacted by states’ flawed interpretations of securities laws and their divergent actions. If Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, we have a problem. It has long been clear that the current patchwork of state laws is not only inefficient, but also slows innovation and harms consumers. At this point, the Justice Department should take steps to address the pressing issues by calling on Congress to step in and enact comprehensive and uniform regulations.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit against Coinbase last April, alleging that Coinbase was promoting the sale of unregistered cryptocurrencies to individuals in Oregon. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-issues-cryptocurrency-call-to-us-justice-department-solve-urgent-problems/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.69+0.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016573-4.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30