Victorian Government Denies Tesla Autonomous Trial

By: Coincentral
2025/09/10 05:38
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06406-0.94%
SOON
SOON$0.3681+19.28%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001989+0.35%

TLDRs:

  • Victorian authorities did not approve Tesla’s autonomous vehicle test in Melbourne’s CBD.
  • Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) supervised feature is coming soon to Australia.
  • Experts warn unapproved FSD trials pose serious public safety risks.
  • Tesla faces scrutiny over phantom braking and driver responsibility in Australia.

A Tesla test of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in Melbourne’s Central Business District earlier this year was conducted without the Victorian government’s approval, authorities confirmed.

The test, which appeared in a viral video X back in May, showed a Tesla navigating busy streets with the driver’s hands reportedly off the steering wheel, including successfully executing one of Melbourne’s challenging hook turns.

Under Victorian law, any on-road trials of autonomous vehicles require a special permit from the Department of Transport and Planning to ensure public safety. The department confirmed that no such permit was granted for Tesla’s demonstration.

Safety Concerns Raised by Experts

Michael Milford, director of the Queensland University of Technology’s Centre for Robotics, expressed alarm over the footage. He noted that the vehicle operated in close proximity to pedestrians and heavy traffic, leaving the driver with minimal opportunity to intervene in a potential emergency.

Tesla emphasizes that its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system requires drivers to actively supervise the car at all times, yet critics argue the reliance on cameras alone, rather than range sensors like LiDAR, can create vulnerabilities, such as phantom braking triggered by shadows or road obstructions.

FSD Supervised Coming Soon to Australia

Despite the regulatory setback, Tesla has announced that the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) feature will soon be available to Australian drivers.

The system, currently deployed in countries including the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, allows vehicles to navigate with minimal driver intervention, but Tesla maintains that drivers remain responsible for maintaining control.

Tesla has also conducted demonstrations in Brisbane, Queensland, where local regulations do not require a permit for such tests, although drivers must keep at least one hand on the wheel.

Videos from these trials have shown drivers allowing the system to navigate suburban streets without manual input, highlighting the company’s push toward a so-called “fully autonomous future.”

Legal and Regulatory Pressures Mount

The Victorian FSD controversy comes amid broader scrutiny of Tesla’s autonomous technology. In Australia, drivers have initiated a class action lawsuit citing “phantom braking,” sudden deceleration episodes that could pose significant safety risks. Tesla has denied the vehicles are defective, citing various factors that may affect automatic emergency braking, including weather, debris, and road curvature.

Globally, Tesla has faced multiple lawsuits related to autopilot crashes, with whistleblower revelations in the U.S. uncovering thousands of customer complaints about the system. Experts and advocates continue to call for greater transparency, rigorous safety testing, and legal accountability for autonomous vehicle trials.

 

 

The post Victorian Government Denies Tesla Autonomous Trial appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.22-0.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,397.44-0.60%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+5.26%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

Analysts have warned that MYX Finance (MYX) may be repeating the trajectory of Mantra (OM), which spiked earlier this year before collapsing more than 90% within hours. The concern comes as MYX surged 270% in a single day and more than 1,200% over the week, briefly lifting its market capitalization above $3.3 billion. According to […] The post MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn appeared first on CoinChapter.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10144-0.75%
MAY
MAY$0.04261+1.09%
MANTRA
OM$0.2126-0.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 04:12
Share
Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Apple dumped an entire lineup of new gear on Tuesday, according to press briefings tied to its fall event. The company revealed four new iPhones, three Apple Watch Series 11 models, and the AirPods Pro 3. Everything ships out or hits shelves on September 19. The company also locked in Monday for the public rollout […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003724-1.76%
Propy
PRO$0.7046+1.38%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06419-0.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:49
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Microsoft AI Unveils Strategic Shift: Embracing Anthropic for Office 365, Reducing OpenAI Reliance

ARK Invest Doubles Down on Ethereum (ETH) with Fresh $4.4M Bet on BitMine