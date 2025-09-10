Vietnam Launches 5-Year Digital Asset Pilot Program With Strict Rules

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 05:30
Key Notes

  • Program restricts participation to Finance Ministry-licensed domestic institutions with minimum $378,500 capital requirement.
  • Foreign investors face 49% shareholding cap while requiring backing from Vietnamese financial institutions for operations.
  • All digital asset transactions must be conducted exclusively in Vietnam dong currency under state market management.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phuc signed into law a resolution kicking off the pilot implementation of a comprehensive digital asset market pilot program in Vietnam on Sept. 9.

The new program is scheduled to run for five years and will place strict requirements on participation, limiting involvement to only certain domestic institutions and barring foreign investors from holding shares greater than a minority position.


According to an official post in the Government Electronic Newspaper, the purpose of the pilot program is to facilitate the implementation of “the offering and issuance of digital assets, the organization of the digital asset trading market and the provision of digital asset services,” as well as establishing state management of the digital asset market in Vietnam.

Vietnam Sets Foreign Investment Limits, Requires Financial Institution Backing

Participation will be limited to organizations licensed by the Ministry of Finance to provide services, and all services must be provided in the local currency, limiting all purchasing, selling, and trading to transactions conducted via the Vietnam dong.

The charter also states that participants must have contributed charter capital of at least $378,500, and all assets must be underwritten by the charter and any additional treasuries necessary for full backing.

Foreign investors will be capped at 49% of shares in a given endeavor and, according to the post, at least 65% of the aforementioned charter capital must be contributed by registered shareholders and members, and at least 35% of the charter capital must be contributed by commercial banks, securities companies, fund management companies, insurance companies, and enterprises operating in the field of technology.

As Coinspeaker previously reported, the pilot program was announced in March 2025 with the intent of creating a legal framework for the deployment of digital asset services in the country. Shortly thereafter, in June, Vietnam launched an official state blockchain program with a focus on digital identity and maintaining immutable records.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Tristan is a technology journalist and editorial leader with 8 years of experience covering science, deep tech, finance, politics, and business. Before joining Coinspeaker, he wrote for Cointelegraph and TNW.

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/vietnam-launches-5-year-digital-asset-pilot-program-with-strict-rules/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
