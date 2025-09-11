Vietnam’s Mysterious New Satoshi Statue: What It Doesn’t Reveal

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/11 02:30
Vietnam revealed the first Satoshi Nakamoto statue, symbolizing the decentralization and mystery of Bitcoin, and four such statues exist globally.

The anonymous Bitcoin developer, Satoshi Nakamoto, has been fiercely honored in Vietnam. In Hanoi, the country inaugurated its first statue of Nakamoto.

This will be the fifth statue of this type to be located worldwide, along with Hungary, Switzerland, El Salvador, and Japan. The VBA unveiled the statue on September 9, 2025.

Vietnam opened the Blockchain Gallery as its first cultural center dedicated to blockchain and digital assets. The gallery bridges art, innovation, and community.

This statue was invented by Vietnam to represent the essence of decentralization and innovativeness. The initiative was led by VBA Vice President N.V.Hien. The statue, according to her, embodied the decentralized culture that Bitcoin represents and what the country hopes to achieve technologically.

Disappearing Satoshi Sparks Curiosity

V.Picozzi, an Italian artist, made the defunct Satoshi statue. Its effect is a peculiar visual one; it is nearly lost when seen in front. Nakamoto’s side profile is prominent. This is the influence of Nakamoto, who abruptly vanished after creating Bitcoin and handing it over to the community.

Picozzi waited 21 months to design the work to show the decentralized and anonymous nature of Bitcoin.  The disappearance effect of the statue encourages the viewer to consider the narrative of Nakamoto and how Bitcoin is the property of the people.

They added this sculpture to the previous well-known statues of Nakamoto, such as the We Are All Satoshi statue in Budapest. Anyone can be Nakamoto’s vision, since the bronze statue shows their reflections.

Blockchain Culture and Digital Innovation in Vietnam

Vietnam is spearheading blockchain into its culture. The statue opening coincides with the Satoshi Vietnam Foundation opening. The goals of this group include popularization of blockchain technology among young people, assisting technological startups, and organizing social and environmental initiatives.

The Blockchain monument and gallery symbolize technology, art, and society. The gallery represents the history of blockchain, combining classical and AI art methods as creative pieces.

In Vietnam, it has a population of approximately 17 million digital asset owners, and the amount of crypto transactions is approximately 105 billion. 

To supplement innovation, major Vietnamese financial institutions are looking at crypto subdivisions and licensed digital asset exchanges.

According to Phan Đức Trung, Chairman of VBA, the statue is a depiction of blockchain principles, such as freedom, transparency, and security. 

He added that the statue is in a direction to the Red River, which represents the flow of digital assets, which is sustaining the digital economy of Vietnam.

The adoption of the image of Nakamoto by Vietnam speaks volumes. It represents the country’s aim to integrate culture, technology, and innovation into digital transformation programs.

