Virtual Mining Meme Coin Tipped for 10–100x Growth – Best Crypto To Buy Now

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 23:47
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.06-1.97%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000546-1.26%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08205-31.85%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000945-4.92%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0503-7.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002417-6.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00733-2.78%

The meme coin sector has long been a fascinating corner of the crypto world, blending chaos, culture, and community.

Dogecoin evolved from a joke into a multi-billion-dollar asset, Shiba Inu inspired countless imitators, and PEPE made headlines in 2023 as the “frog that took over the internet.”

Yet, with each hype cycle, a recurring pattern emerges: most meme coins lack real functionality, riding waves of attention before fading once momentum dries up.

Into this landscape comes Pepenode, a project aiming to change the narrative. Unlike typical frog-themed tokens, Pepenode offers a functional system with built-in rewards, something rarely seen in the meme coin space.

The concept appears to be resonating with the market, as the presale has already raised more than $570,000, placing the project squarely on the radar of traders seeking potential 10x–100x returns.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

A Meme Coin with a Mining Twist

At the heart of Pepenode is a “mine-to-earn” model. Investors buy digital nodes, place them inside a virtual server room, and those nodes start generating rewards. It is similar to running a mining farm, but without the hardware costs, high electricity bills, or technical headaches.

The servers do not use the user’s computer power at all. Everything is handled by Pepenode’s own infrastructure, while users simply receive the rewards. Those rewards are more diverse than most GameFi projects.

Instead of being locked into a single ecosystem token, participants can earn a mix of meme coins, including Pep, Fartcoin, and others.

That multi-token reward pool is one of the features drawing attention. It positions Pepenode not just as another single-coin gamble, but as a gateway into a wider meme economy.

Why Investors Are Betting Big on Pepenode

So why is Pepenode generating so much buzz this early? A few key factors stand out:

Strong presale momentum – Raising over half a million dollars in the early rounds is no small feat. It suggests real appetite among retail investors, and if funding climbs into the millions, early entrants could see 5x to 10x returns before launch.

Huge staking incentives – Current figures show staking rewards of up to 2,700% APY. These rates will naturally adjust as more users join, but early adopters have a window to lock in eye-popping yields.

That makes it a huge draw for risk-tolerant traders looking for fast compounding gains.

Marketing firepower – Because presale funds go directly into the treasury, Pepenode will have significant budget for outreach, listings, and partnerships once it goes live.

A meme coin with a real war chest is far better positioned than hype-driven clones that vanish after launch.

Credibility signals – The project is not hiding behind anonymity. It has already completed public audits and has been featured by well-known outlets such as Cointelegraph, CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin.com, and NEWSBTC.

Beyond traditional media, it has also been discussed by crypto experts on YouTube, including a recent mention by Jacob Crypto Bury, who highlights the potential profitability and uniqueness of Pepe Node compared to other meme coins and refers to it as a next 10X potential crypto.

These mentions provide an added layer of credibility in a sector often plagued by rug pulls.

A GameFi Edge in the Meme Market

Another piece of the puzzle is how Pepenode blurs the line between meme investing and gaming.

The virtual mining room setup doesn’t just produce tokens; it is designed to be interactive. Users can upgrade their rigs, expand their server rooms, and optimize their mining setups to maximize earnings.

This gamified structure is central to Pepenode’s long-term vision. Instead of being a passive hold-and-hope coin, it encourages continuous engagement.

Source – Pepenode via X

Many crypto enthusiasts are calling Pepenode one of the best crypto presale opportunities, as users are not just speculating but playing, tweaking, and competing for higher rewards.

By combining meme culture, rewards, and gaming into a single ecosystem, Pepenode positions itself as a unique player in the meme coin market, capturing attention while building a highly engaged community.

With exchange listings, community airdrops, and ongoing marketing planned, this interactive approach sets the stage for sustained growth and ensures that Pepenode remains more than just a momentary trend.

Conclusion

With more than half a million raised already and staking rewards that make early entry especially tempting, Pepenode is emerging as one of the most intriguing presales of 2025.

It takes the viral energy of meme coins and blends it with the mechanics of GameFi and DeFi, creating something that feels both fun and potentially lucrative.

With strong exchange traction and a dedicated team driving its growth, Pepenode could very well deliver 10x, 50x, or even 100x returns. In a sea of copycat frog coins, it has managed to stand out, and that alone makes it worth watching closely.

Visit Pepenode

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, Mastercard has reached a cooperation with Chainlink, which will allow more than 3 billion cardholders worldwide to complete the on-chain
Moonveil
MORE$0.09718-2.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.092-46.00%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06507-9.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 07:35
Share
Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

A bank in Kazakhstan has issued the country’s first crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard and an Astana-based cryptocurrency exchange. The new payment instrument, which will allow users to spend their digital coins where fiat money is accepted, is undergoing trials as part of a soft launch. Kazakhstan’s crypto cards to convert tether to tenge Eurasian Bank, one of Kazakhstan’s commercial banking institutions, has launched the Central Asian nation’s first cryptocurrency cards in pilot mode. The release was announced during the Astana Finance Days forum, local media reported. The cards have been developed together with Mastercard and the crypto exchange Intebix, with the support of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK), the business news portal Inbusiness.kz noted in a post on Thursday. A limited number of cards have been issued at this point to test the product in real conditions. They are currently used to pay for goods and services through Mastercard and Apple Pay terminals. The crypto cards allow holders to make purchases using tether (USDT) and other stablecoins. The transaction fee is only 1%, the website detailed. A daily limit on spending in the equivalent of $1,000 is still in place, and cash withdrawals and transfers are yet to be unlocked. All payments are made in Kazakhstani tenge, after conversion, and exclusively in Kazakhstan’s jurisdiction. Clients’ crypto assets are stored in wallets hosted by Intebix. The crypto card project was first presented during the Digital Almaty 2025 forum in January. The latest announcement marks the next stage in its development, covering the testing of the technology involved and the interaction between participating parties. Kazakhstan’s central bank gave the go-ahead for its implementation in early June, with the intention to provide consumers in the country with an option to make non-cash payments using crypto wallets from licensed providers, registered at the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC). Highlighting the possibility for future expansion of the project, Deputy Chairman of the NBK, Berik Sholpankulov, emphasized: “This crypto-fiat solution provides an opportunity for safe and convenient integration of the crypto industry into the existing payment infrastructure.” Building a bridge between crypto and fiat payments Kazakhstan became a prominent name in the crypto space when it attracted mining companies in the wake of China’s enforcement of a ban on Bitcoin-related activities several years ago. Since then, authorities have taken a series of steps to regulate the growing crypto sector, including the adoption of taxation rules and regulations for cryptocurrency trading. To offer miners the option to sell their minted coins in the country, the Kazakh government authorized crypto exchanges, residents of the AIFC hub, to provide such services. It now plans to license other platforms as well, as reported by Cryptopolitan in May. Speaking of the crypto card initiative, Lyazzat Satieva, chair of the Board of Eurasian Bank, commented: “Cryptocurrencies are no longer an exotic thing for enthusiasts but are becoming part of the financial ecosystem – with real products, regulation and infrastructure.” “The bridge between the crypto world and everyday payments is being built right here in Kazakhstan,” she said, adding that “banks came to crypto not for the sake of fashion, but for practical reasons like customer demand and a clear economy.” “The pilot launch of the crypto card, together with the Eurasian Bank and Intebix, demonstrates how familiar payment solutions can be organically combined with digital assets,” noted Sanzhar Zhamalov, chief executive of Mastercard for Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Highlighting the payment provider’s support for implementing advanced financial technologies in Kazakhstan, Zhamalov emphasized: “Such innovations will contribute to the development of the economy and the expansion of the audience for modern financial instruments.” “The launch of a bank crypto card is an important step towards integrating digital assets into everyday payments … We are confident that this product will be in demand both in Kazakhstan and abroad,” Intebix Director Talgat Dosanov was quoted as stating. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Portal
PORTAL$0.03967-5.79%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001771-6.24%
RealLink
REAL$0.05981-1.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 03:10
Share
5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

Bitcoin’s push toward $117,000 ended quickly, with prices sliding back over the weekend and into Monday. Ethereum dropped more than […] The post 5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09718-2.28%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03628-1.65%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02671-0.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/05 02:59
Share

Trending News

More

Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

Shiba inu price plunges despite 800% burn rate surge: here’s why

Bitcoin trapped at $110K, but an explosive move could be ahead