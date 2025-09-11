Virtual Protocol’s Bold $12.7M ETH For CbBTC Swap Unveils Astounding Profit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 19:41
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016021-6.21%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08646-0.27%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2401-3.78%
Ethereum
ETH$4,404.45-0.70%



























































Skip to content
Home Crypto News Virtual Protocol’s Bold $12.7M ETH for cbBTC Swap Unveils Astounding Profit













Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/virtual-protocol-eth-swap/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006088+1.72%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25733+0.03%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Share
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.00932-4.99%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4577-2.34%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001139+8.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Share
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1826-4.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201+0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04399+3.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
Share

Trending News

More

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States has surged, and the Fed has fully priced in a rate cut next week.