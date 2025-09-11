Virtuals Protocol swapped 2880 ETH for 110.16 cbBTC 5 hours ago

PANews reported on September 11 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, Virtuals Protocol swapped 2,880 ETH for 110.16 cbBTC 5 hours ago, with a total value of US$12.67 million.

On June 11 this year, they exchanged 73.399cbBTC for ETH. At that time, the price of ETH was nearly US$2,778, and the three-month return rate of holding the position was 58.3%. Not only did the returns outperform BTC (the return rate in the same period was 42.3%), but they also made a floating profit of US$4.67 million due to holding the coins.