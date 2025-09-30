The post Visa and Circle Team Up to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Visa has launched a pilot program using Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins to make cross-border payments faster and more flexible. This new method lets banks and businesses pre-fund payments with stablecoins, instead of holding large sums of cash, freeing up working capital. The pilot, announced at SIBOS 2025, aims to modernize treasury operations and improve liquidity management. Visa plans to expand the program in 2026, making international transactions quicker and more efficient.
Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/visa-and-circle-team-up-to-revolutionize-cross-border-payments/