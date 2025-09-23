The post Visa and Stripe Join Forces to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Visa and Stripe announced a partnership with Fold to launch a Bitcoin rewards credit card, issued on the Visa network and powered by Stripe Issuing. Cardholders earn bitcoin on everyday purchases and can spend anywhere Visa is accepted, with management and custody handled in the Fold app. The product targets mainstream adoption by combining familiar card rails with crypto rewards, and a waitlist is live ahead of the wider rollout. Select tiers may feature higher rewards and bonuses.
