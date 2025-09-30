Visa Direct tests stablecoins as cash equivalent for instant transfers

Visa has launched a stablecoin pilot using USDC and EURC to enable real-time cross-border payouts, aiming to modernize treasury operations.
Visa has launched a new pilot allowing banks and financial institutions to pre-fund cross-border payments using stablecoins.
Announced at SIBOS 2025, the Visa Direct stablecoin pilot enables select partners to use Circle’s USDC (USDC) and EURC (EURC) as pre-funded assets to facilitate near-instant payouts, according to a Tuesday announcement.
“Cross-border payments have been stuck in outdated systems for far too long,” said Chris Newkirk, president of commercial and money movement solutions at Visa.
Read more