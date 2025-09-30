ExchangeDEX+
Visa Launches Stablecoin Pilot for Global Payments

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 18:24
Fintech
  • 30 September 2025
  • 13:17

The world’s largest payment network is preparing for a future where stablecoins move money across borders as easily as email.

Visa has launched a pilot that lets financial institutions use digital dollars and euros as settlement balances, a move designed to cut the time and cost of international transfers.

Instead of tying up fiat funds for days, banks and money-transfer firms can now preload Visa Direct with stablecoins such as USDC and EURC. Those balances are treated the same as traditional cash, allowing payouts to reach end users in minutes while still arriving in local currency. Visa says the model offers businesses faster access to liquidity and greater flexibility in managing global operations.

Laying the Groundwork for Mainstream Adoption

The pilot is limited to select partners for now, with a broader rollout expected by April 2026. Visa has not disclosed the institutions involved but confirmed Circle’s stablecoins are the first to be tested. More digital assets could be added later as demand grows.

Asked whether Visa might issue its own token, company representatives left the door open, though they stressed the immediate goal is scaling use cases for existing stablecoins through card payments, settlement flows, and bank integrations.

A Strategy Years in the Making

The launch builds on several initiatives Visa has been experimenting with globally. It previously partnered with Stripe-owned Bridge to create Visa cards linked directly to stablecoin balances, giving merchants worldwide access to digital currency spending. In Africa, the company teamed with Yellow Card to explore stablecoin-based treasury tools. It has also piloted settlement for card issuers using stablecoins and developed a Tokenized Asset Platform to help banks test issuing their own digital money.

Regulatory Tailwinds and Market Potential

Visa’s move comes after the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act, the first federal law to establish clear ground rules for stablecoins. With forecasts suggesting a trillion-dollar market opportunity, global payment providers see digital assets as a way to modernize cross-border transactions while offering stability in countries with volatile currencies.

Chris Newkirk, Visa’s president of commercial and money movement solutions, said the industry is overdue for change. “Cross-border payments have been stuck in outdated systems for too long. Stablecoins integrated into Visa Direct can transform how money moves worldwide.”

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/visa-launches-stablecoin-pilot-for-global-payments-what-you-need-to-know/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

