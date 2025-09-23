The post Vitalik Buterin and Coinbase Address Misconceptions on Base Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 23 September 2025 | 15:00 Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer-2 network, Base, has faced mounting skepticism over how much control it wields. This week, both Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Coinbase’s legal chief stepped in to challenge the narrative. Buterin argued that fears of Base acting as a custodial service are misplaced. Speaking on X, he explained that funds on Layer-2 networks remain secured by Ethereum itself, meaning operators cannot seize assets or prevent withdrawals. For him, L2s are not centralized servers but extensions of Ethereum’s blockchain logic. The comments come as Coinbase prepares to launch a governance token for Base, part of a broader effort to broaden community participation. At the same time, Buterin defended watchdog projects like L2beat, saying their role is to highlight practical safeguards, not to enforce ideological standards. Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal also addressed one of the more persistent claims: that L2 sequencers should be regulated as exchanges. Grewal rejected the idea, noting that sequencers simply order transactions, while trading functions are left to the decentralized apps built on top. Drawing a comparison, he asked whether Amazon AWS should be labeled an exchange just because many exchanges rely on its servers. Together, Buterin’s technical defense and Coinbase’s legal stance reflect a coordinated push to reinforce confidence in Base at a time when questions around centralization and regulation remain front and center for Ethereum’s scaling solutions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more… The post Vitalik Buterin and Coinbase Address Misconceptions on Base Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 23 September 2025 | 15:00 Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer-2 network, Base, has faced mounting skepticism over how much control it wields. This week, both Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Coinbase’s legal chief stepped in to challenge the narrative. Buterin argued that fears of Base acting as a custodial service are misplaced. Speaking on X, he explained that funds on Layer-2 networks remain secured by Ethereum itself, meaning operators cannot seize assets or prevent withdrawals. For him, L2s are not centralized servers but extensions of Ethereum’s blockchain logic. The comments come as Coinbase prepares to launch a governance token for Base, part of a broader effort to broaden community participation. At the same time, Buterin defended watchdog projects like L2beat, saying their role is to highlight practical safeguards, not to enforce ideological standards. Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal also addressed one of the more persistent claims: that L2 sequencers should be regulated as exchanges. Grewal rejected the idea, noting that sequencers simply order transactions, while trading functions are left to the decentralized apps built on top. Drawing a comparison, he asked whether Amazon AWS should be labeled an exchange just because many exchanges rely on its servers. Together, Buterin’s technical defense and Coinbase’s legal stance reflect a coordinated push to reinforce confidence in Base at a time when questions around centralization and regulation remain front and center for Ethereum’s scaling solutions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more…

Vitalik Buterin and Coinbase Address Misconceptions on Base Security

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 20:13
Blockchain
  • 23 September 2025
  • |
  • 15:00

Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer-2 network, Base, has faced mounting skepticism over how much control it wields.

This week, both Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Coinbase’s legal chief stepped in to challenge the narrative.

Buterin argued that fears of Base acting as a custodial service are misplaced. Speaking on X, he explained that funds on Layer-2 networks remain secured by Ethereum itself, meaning operators cannot seize assets or prevent withdrawals.

For him, L2s are not centralized servers but extensions of Ethereum’s blockchain logic.

The comments come as Coinbase prepares to launch a governance token for Base, part of a broader effort to broaden community participation.

At the same time, Buterin defended watchdog projects like L2beat, saying their role is to highlight practical safeguards, not to enforce ideological standards.

Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal also addressed one of the more persistent claims: that L2 sequencers should be regulated as exchanges.

Grewal rejected the idea, noting that sequencers simply order transactions, while trading functions are left to the decentralized apps built on top. Drawing a comparison, he asked whether Amazon AWS should be labeled an exchange just because many exchanges rely on its servers.

Together, Buterin’s technical defense and Coinbase’s legal stance reflect a coordinated push to reinforce confidence in Base at a time when questions around centralization and regulation remain front and center for Ethereum’s scaling solutions.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/vitalik-buterin-and-coinbase-address-misconceptions-on-base-security/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
