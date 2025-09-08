Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced that the team has made significant progress this year towards Ethereum’s long-term goals of scalability, decentralization, and resilience.
While Buterin argued that important milestones in the short-term roadmap are approaching, he also brought up a new technical proposal.
Buterin introduced a proposal for a minimal zkVM (zero-knowledge virtual machine) called “leanVM.” Buterin noted that leanVM is optimized for XMSS aggregation and recursion, and that, compared to Cairo, leanVM significantly reduces processing costs by using a four-instruction ISA, multilinear STARKs, and logup lookups.
Buterin said in a statement:
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/vitalik-buterin-assesses-the-current-state-of-ethereum-eth/