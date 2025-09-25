The post Vitalik Buterin outlines scalable solution for Ethereum’s data surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has identified Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS) as a crucial tool for addressing the network’s growing blob storage demands. PeerDAS is a feature of the upcoming Fusaka upgrade. His remarks arrive as Ethereum records six blobs per block, a milestone that has intensified concerns about data bloat across the ecosystem. Blobs were introduced through EIP-4844 as temporary on-chain data containers, designed to lower costs for Layer-2 rollups while avoiding permanent storage pressure. Unlike call data, blobs expire after about two weeks, reducing long-term storage needs while preserving integrity for transaction verification. This structure makes rollups cheaper to operate and enhances Ethereum’s scalability. However, that design has spurred the rapid adoption of blobs across the blockchain network. On Sept. 24, on-chain analyst Hildobby reported that several Ethereum layer-2 solutions, including Base, Worldcoin, Soneium, and Scroll, now rely heavily on blobs. Considering this, the analyst pointed out that validators now require more than 70 gigabytes of space to manage blobs, warning that this figure could balloon to over 1.2 terabytes if left unpruned. This sharp increase has forced developers to look for solutions that balance scalability with storage efficiency. How PeerDAS works Buterin explained that PeerDAS will solve this challenge by preventing any single node from storing the entire dataset and distributing responsibility across the network. According to him: “The way PeerDAS works is that each node only asks for a small number of “chunks”, as a way of probabilistically verifying that more than 50% of chunks are available. If more than 50% of chunks are available, then the node theoretically can download those chunks, and use erasure coding to recover the rest.” However, he noted that the system still requires complete block data at certain stages, such as during the initial broadcast or if a block must… The post Vitalik Buterin outlines scalable solution for Ethereum’s data surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has identified Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS) as a crucial tool for addressing the network’s growing blob storage demands. PeerDAS is a feature of the upcoming Fusaka upgrade. His remarks arrive as Ethereum records six blobs per block, a milestone that has intensified concerns about data bloat across the ecosystem. Blobs were introduced through EIP-4844 as temporary on-chain data containers, designed to lower costs for Layer-2 rollups while avoiding permanent storage pressure. Unlike call data, blobs expire after about two weeks, reducing long-term storage needs while preserving integrity for transaction verification. This structure makes rollups cheaper to operate and enhances Ethereum’s scalability. However, that design has spurred the rapid adoption of blobs across the blockchain network. On Sept. 24, on-chain analyst Hildobby reported that several Ethereum layer-2 solutions, including Base, Worldcoin, Soneium, and Scroll, now rely heavily on blobs. Considering this, the analyst pointed out that validators now require more than 70 gigabytes of space to manage blobs, warning that this figure could balloon to over 1.2 terabytes if left unpruned. This sharp increase has forced developers to look for solutions that balance scalability with storage efficiency. How PeerDAS works Buterin explained that PeerDAS will solve this challenge by preventing any single node from storing the entire dataset and distributing responsibility across the network. According to him: “The way PeerDAS works is that each node only asks for a small number of “chunks”, as a way of probabilistically verifying that more than 50% of chunks are available. If more than 50% of chunks are available, then the node theoretically can download those chunks, and use erasure coding to recover the rest.” However, he noted that the system still requires complete block data at certain stages, such as during the initial broadcast or if a block must…

Vitalik Buterin outlines scalable solution for Ethereum’s data surge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 17:57
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015934-6.30%
SIX
SIX$0.02045-2.47%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05026-0.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4295-5.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0055-0.36%

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has identified Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS) as a crucial tool for addressing the network’s growing blob storage demands. PeerDAS is a feature of the upcoming Fusaka upgrade.

His remarks arrive as Ethereum records six blobs per block, a milestone that has intensified concerns about data bloat across the ecosystem.

Blobs were introduced through EIP-4844 as temporary on-chain data containers, designed to lower costs for Layer-2 rollups while avoiding permanent storage pressure. Unlike call data, blobs expire after about two weeks, reducing long-term storage needs while preserving integrity for transaction verification.

This structure makes rollups cheaper to operate and enhances Ethereum’s scalability.

However, that design has spurred the rapid adoption of blobs across the blockchain network. On Sept. 24, on-chain analyst Hildobby reported that several Ethereum layer-2 solutions, including Base, Worldcoin, Soneium, and Scroll, now rely heavily on blobs.

Considering this, the analyst pointed out that validators now require more than 70 gigabytes of space to manage blobs, warning that this figure could balloon to over 1.2 terabytes if left unpruned.

This sharp increase has forced developers to look for solutions that balance scalability with storage efficiency.

How PeerDAS works

Buterin explained that PeerDAS will solve this challenge by preventing any single node from storing the entire dataset and distributing responsibility across the network.

According to him:

However, he noted that the system still requires complete block data at certain stages, such as during the initial broadcast or if a block must be rebuilt from partial data.

To guard against manipulation, Buterin stressed the importance of “honest actors” who fulfill these roles. He emphasized, however, that PeerDAS is resilient even against large groups of dishonest participants, as other nodes can assume responsibilities when needed.

Increasing Blobs

Buterin pointed out that Ethereum’s core developers remain cautious about deploying PeerDAS despite their years of research on the project.

To minimize risks, they agreed to stage the rollout through Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks rather than a single leap in capacity. The first fork, scheduled for Dec. 17, will raise blob targets from 6/9 to 10/15. A second fork, planned for Jan. 7, 2026, will increase limits again to 14/21.

This phased approach allows developers to monitor network performance and adjust gradually. Buterin expects blob counts to rise with these changes, laying the groundwork for more aggressive increases later.

In his view, PeerDAS will be vital for sustaining layer-2 growth and preparing Ethereum’s base layer to handle higher gas limits and eventually migrate execution data entirely into blobs.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/vitalik-buterin-outlines-scalable-solution-for-ethereums-data-surge/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. “Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.” Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence “PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. “Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.” With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. “Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01614+13.66%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/19 01:00
Share
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

The post AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD is steady above 0.6600 after Australia’s August labor market report showed unexpected job losses and a sharp drop in full-time employment, raising doubts about the RBA’s ability to maintain a gradual easing pace, BBH FX analysts report. Australia loses jobs in August as full-time employment drops sharply “AUD/USD edged lower but is holding above key support at 0.6600. Australia’s August labor force report was unexpectedly weak. The economy lost -5.4k jobs (consensus: +21.0k) vs 26.5k in July, driven by a -40.9k decline in full-time employment (vs. +63.6k in July). Part-time employment increased 35.5k, reversing July’s loss.” “The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% for a second consecutive month in August but the drop in the participation rate and decline in hours worked signal slack is building beneath the surface.” “The RBA has flagged that the pace of decline in the cash rate will largely be driven by labor market conditions. Today’s soft jobs report weakens the case for a gradual RBA easing path and is a headwind for AUD. For now, RBA cash rate futures continue to imply 50bps of easing over the next twelve months and the policy rate to bottom near 3.10%.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-holds-above-06600-despite-weak-jobs-report-bbh-202509181144
NEAR
NEAR$2.83-6.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016055-5.59%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 00:14
Share
Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance has rolled out a first-of-its-kind product with the launch of ETHI, a leveraged Ethereum exchange-traded fund that blends amplified exposure with an options-driven income stream. Defiance has unveiled the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income Ethereum ETF (ETHI), the first…
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05641-1.55%
KIND
KIND$0.00232-22.79%
FUND
FUND$0.01715-22.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/19 15:11
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own