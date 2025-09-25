Vitalik Buterin has openly praised the Ethereum Layer 2 network Base for balancing security and usability.   Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has spoken out on two major topics shaping crypto today.  He praised Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network, for its approach to usability and security. At the same time, he published a blog post […] The post Vitalik Buterin Praises Base and Calls for Full-Stack Openness appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Vitalik Buterin has openly praised the Ethereum Layer 2 network Base for balancing security and usability.   Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has spoken out on two major topics shaping crypto today.  He praised Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network, for its approach to usability and security. At the same time, he published a blog post […] The post Vitalik Buterin Praises Base and Calls for Full-Stack Openness appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Vitalik Buterin Praises Base and Calls for Full-Stack Openness

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 16:00
Vitalik Buterin has openly praised the Ethereum Layer 2 network Base for balancing security and usability.

 

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has spoken out on two major topics shaping crypto today. 

He praised Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network, for its approach to usability and security. At the same time, he published a blog post calling for openness and verifiability across all layers of technology, from operating systems to biology.

Vitalik Buterin on Base and Ethereum Layer 2 Growth

Vitalik Buterin recently shared his thoughts on Base, the Layer 2 solution built on Ethereum. He described it as “doing things right” in how it balances network safety with a smoother experience for users.

Base launched in August 2023 and quickly attracted billions in total value. As of now, it holds around $15 billion. 

While critics have pointed out that certain parts of Base remain centralised, Vitalik argued that this does not compromise user safety. He noted that users can always withdraw their funds, and the network never controls people’s money directly.

He also mentioned that Base uses the OP Stack, the same framework behind Optimism. Still, it stands out for its focus on protecting users while keeping the platform easy to navigate.

Responding to Centralisation Concerns

Some critics worry about the sequencer (the component that orders transactions) being managed in a centralised way. Vitalik addressed these worries directly. 

He explained that while such features may look centralised, they exist to improve usability, not to limit user freedom.

He pointed out data from analytics platforms like L2Beat, which track how well Layer 2 networks actually safeguard user assets. 

For him, what matters most is whether people can retain access to their funds, not just theoretical risks.

Vitalik Buterin’s Call for Full-Stack Openness

Beyond Layer 2 discussions, Vitalik published a blog post in which he talked about technology in general.

He argued that openness cannot stop at open-source code. It must extend across hardware, operating systems and even biotechnology.

He worries that hidden flaws in lower layers can undermine systems that appear to be secure on the surface. For example, a hardware backdoor could nullify protections at the software level. 

He said that users should be able to verify every part of the stack, rather than trusting opaque systems.

He also linked this idea to crypto’s values. Decentralisation thrives when users can check, not just trust.

Why Full-Stack Openness Matters

Vitalik pointed out real-world issues to support his point. He pointed to supply chain vulnerabilities, proprietary health systems and even electronic voting risks. In each case, a lack of transparency gives too much power to centralised entities.

He proposed building open systems for high-security use cases, where performance trade-offs are acceptable. Examples include identity systems, health data and forensic tools. 

In his view, openness and verifiability in these areas could strengthen confidence not only in crypto but in society’s relationship with technology as a whole.

Connecting the Two Conversations

Vitalik’s praise of Base and his call for full-stack openness might seem like separate topics, but they pass the same message: 

Systems must protect users while remaining verifiable.

In Base’s case, he argues that user funds remain safe even with some centralised design choices. 

He insists that all technology should allow inspection and verification to avoid hidden risks. Both views are in line with Ethereum’s mission to empower users and reduce reliance on centralised trust.

The post Vitalik Buterin Praises Base and Calls for Full-Stack Openness appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

