Vitalik Buterin Sells 150 Billion Puppies Meme Coins

2025/09/28 15:30
Key Points:
  • Vitalik Buterin trades 150 billion Puppies meme coins for 28.57 ETH.
  • Market anticipates volatility post-Buterin’s divestment of meme coins.
  • Price fluctuations expected similar to past Ethereum-related sales.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sold approximately 150 billion Musk-themed Puppies meme coins, exchanging them for 28.57 ETH, based on recent on-chain data and ongoing wallet transfers.

Buterin’s sale highlights ongoing meme coin volatility, impacting market sentiment as prices often fluctuate with his divestments, showcasing the unpredictable nature of such tokens.

Buterin’s Meme Coin Sale Shakes Market Dynamics

Buterin liquidated about 150 billion Puppies meme coins, receiving 28.57 ETH. Despite the transaction, transfers to his digital wallet persist, indicating ongoing community engagement. Historically, Buterin’s sales of unsolicited meme coins have highlighted liquidity challenges and the potential for volatility within these niche markets.

These transactions underscore the effects on meme coin valuations, often causing sharp declines. Notably, past sales by Buterin have led to heightened market activity, as seen with similar tokens. His approach reaffirms his earlier stance against unsolicited transfer practices, urging creators to donate portions directly to charities.

Puppies Coin Faces Sharp Price Drop Post-Sale

Did you know? Vitalik Buterin’s 2021 SHIB sale caused significant price volatility, resembling patterns now evident in Puppy coin markets, with immediate transaction surges following his sales.

Based on CoinMarketCap data as of September 28, 2025, I Love Puppies (PUPPIES) exhibits a 24-hour price decrease of 19.23%, alongside a 22.20% trading volume change of $12.24 million. The fully diluted market cap is marked at $37.42 million, while price trends show substantial increases of 449.62% over seven days and 3,341.90% over ninety days.

I love puppies(PUPPIES), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:23 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu’s research team suggest that such sales typically provoke heightened market volatility, often affecting liquidity and investor sentiment. Market participants watch these developments closely, factoring in regulatory pressure and potential token value stabilization. Strong interest from participants in tokens like Solana adds to current market dynamics.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/vitalik-buterin-sells-puppies-meme-coins/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC.
